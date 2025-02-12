Submit Release
Texas-Based Sign Company Completes High-Stakes Signage Enhancement of Fairmont Austin amid $430M Refinancing Deal

Royal Signs & Awnings completes a major signage overhaul for Fairmont Austin, enhancing its iconic presence after securing a $430M refinancing package.

Transforming the skyline with precision and creativity is what we do best. This project not only enhances Fairmont Austin’s presence but also reinforces our commitment to excellence in every detail.”
— Lawrence Wayne, Manager at Royal Signs & Awnings
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Signs & Awnings has successfully completed a significant signage enhancement project for the iconic Fairmont Austin, the city’s fifth-tallest building. This follows the hotel’s securing of a $430 million refinancing package in mid-2024. The refinancing deal was facilitated by Goldman Sachs and JLL Capital Markets, with Manchester Financial Group refinancing the hotel. This high-profile signage overhaul further strengthens Royal Signs & Awnings' reputation as one of the nation’s top sign companies, specializing in complex high-rise projects that demand precision and expertise.


A Monumental Transformation for the Fairmont Austin

The 37-story luxury hotel, which features 1,048 rooms and spans 1.4 million square feet, underwent a full signage transformation led by Royal Signs & Awnings' team of specialists. The intricate project, costing over $100,000, highlights the Fairmont’s commitment to maintaining its status as a premier downtown Austin destination.


A High-Rise Challenge Only the Best Can Tackle

High-rise building signage isn’t for just any company,” said Lawrence Wayne, Manager at Royal Signs & Awnings. “It requires unmatched precision, expertise, and the ability to operate at extreme heights. We’re proud to have delivered a seamless and visually striking signage enhancement for one of Austin’s most iconic centerpieces.”

Phillip Boggess, Assistant Director of Engineering at Fairmont Hotels, praised the sign company's flawless execution. “This was no ordinary project. The complexity of working on a high-rise building meant we needed a company with the right expertise. Royal Signs & Awnings handled it flawlessly.”


City Leadership Ensures Success of Major Transformation

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, along with key city officials and the Sign Department, played a vital role in ensuring the success of this transformative project. Their support and collaboration have helped propel Austin toward becoming one of America’s top cities. Sign Planner Heather Parajuli and ROW Permit Analyst Bryan Kreuger were instrumental in expediting the necessary permits, ensuring the project met tight timelines and all regulatory requirements.


Austin’s Signage Powerhouse on the Rise

With this successful project under its belt, Royal Signs & Awnings continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Austin’s fastest-growing and most capable signage companies. High-rise signage remains a challenge that few firms can tackle, but Royal Signs & Awnings has once again proven it is built for the big leagues.

For businesses looking to make a bold statement—whether on a towering skyscraper or a local storefront—Royal Signs & Awnings stands ready to deliver.

