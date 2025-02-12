Agritech Startups to Win Funding and Mentorship at Heifer International's 4th AYuTe Africa Challenge in Senegal

Heifer International announced the 4th AYuTe Africa Challenge in Senegal during the ANDE Pan Africa Conference

DAKAR, SENEGAL, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heifer International today announced the launch of its fourth annual AYuTe Africa Challenge in Senegal, offering up to US$20,000 in prizes to agritech startups driving agricultural transformation in the country. The announcement was made during the 2025 ANDE Pan African Conference in Dakar, which focuses on empowering youth, fostering digital innovation, and supporting diverse, culturally rich enterprises. Launched in 2021 under Heifer International's AYuTe Africa NextGen initiative, the challenge identifies and supports agritech innovators developing scalable solutions to empower smallholder farmers and improve food security.The annual AYuTe (Agriculture, Youth and Technology) Africa Challenge harnesses the potential of African youth and emerging technologies to help smallholder farmers grow their businesses and increase their incomes. The national competition in Senegal provides early-stage agritech startups with not only funding to accelerate their growth but also access to valuable mentorship and training programs. Through this initiative, Heifer International aims to make agriculture an attractive and profitable career path for young Africans, empowering them to leverage technology across the entire agricultural value chain, from farm to market.Daouda Ndao, Country Director, Heifer International Senegal, encouraged the country's young innovators to seize this opportunity. “Senegal's agriculture sector is vital to our economic development, employing 60% of our workforce while contributing significantly to our food supply," said Ndao. "Technology offers immense potential to transform our agricultural sector, and we are committed to supporting entrepreneurs who can develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of our farmers and increase their productivity and incomes.”Mabouba Diagne, Senegal’s Minister for Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Livestock, and also the country's AYuTe Ambassador, endorsed the initiative. “The AYuTe Africa Challenge perfectly aligns with Senegal's Food Sovereignty Strategy (SAS), which aims to ensure sustainable food and nutritional security for all Senegalese by 2035,” said Minister Diagne. 'By encouraging local innovators to leverage technology and combine it with traditional knowledge, we can accelerate the strengthening of our food systems and uplift farming communities. We are grateful for Heifer International's ongoing support and their dedication to development in Senegal.”Last year's AYuTe Africa Challenge winner in Senegal, Aar Mbay Mi – meaning "protecting crops" in Wolof – developed a bird-repellent device to safeguard crops from seed-eating birds. Reflecting on their success, Marie Touré, a member of the winning team, shared, “Winning AYuTe provided us with more than just funding; it connected us with mentors and opened doors that helped us expand our solution to over 20,000 smallholder farmers. We encourage other startups to embrace this opportunity and contribute to a more sustainable agricultural future.”The 4th AYuTe Africa Challenge in Senegal welcomes applications from March until April 2025. Eligible startups must:• be Senegalese citizens aged 18-35 years.• have developed a technological solution that addresses the challenges faced by smallholder farmers, with strong potential for scalability.• demonstrate significant demand for their product/service from smallholder farmers.Agritech startups across Senegal are encouraged to apply for this competition and showcase their transformative ideas to win funding, mentorship, and gain valuable visibility to scale their impact.About Heifer International:Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 52 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. Heifer currently operates in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, supporting farmers and food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For more information, visit: https://www.heifer.org Media Contact:Oumar DiouckCommunications OfficerHeifer International, Senegaloumar.diouck@heifer.org

