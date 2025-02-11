Hiring season is here: Gain the competitive edge with a mentor

When Coast Guard and Air Force Veteran David Sitthideth first learned about American Corporate Partners (ACP), he had been out of the military for over 10 years. With ACP, he sought mentorship to secure a position that offered greater financial stability for a secure future. Given his interest in engineering, he was matched with a project engineer and senior specialist.

With his mentor’s support, Sitthideth now says he is on track to triple his income within the next two years. “I owe that progress to the genuine, personalized mentorship I received. Before ACP, I was uncertain about my career path. Now, with my mentor’s steady guidance, I’ve gained clarity, set higher goals, and seen tangible results—both in my professional growth and personal confidence. Working with my ACP mentor has been a life-changing experience.”

ACP is a national nonprofit organization that helps post-9/11 Veterans find meaningful employment with a mentor’s assistance. The average starting salary for Veterans who work with an ACP mentor is $90,000.

Since 2010, more than 36,000 Veterans and military spouses have found success through ACP.

How to get started

Visit ACP’s website and fill out a brief application. Answer questions about your career goals, military experience and mentoring preferences.

What to expect after applying?

ACP will reach out within one business day to schedule a 15-minute phone call to ask a few more questions to match each Veteran with the right mentor.

ACP will introduce you to a mentor within several weeks of your application to the program and will check in throughout the year to provide customized resources and ensure positive outcomes. 98% of Veterans would recommend ACP.

All post-9/11 Veterans who have served at least 180 days of active duty since 9/11 are eligible.

ACP’s weekly LinkedIn Live series connects Veterans directly to partner companies and hiring manage

ACP’s LinkedIn Group, ACP Connects, offers employment opportunities from military-ready employers and professional development resources.

ACP’s Small Business Program, ACP Ventures, offers resources, support and community for Veterans interested in entrepreneurship.

Ryan Hansen, an Army Veteran who separated 10 years ago, joined ACP after reading about the new entrepreneurship program in VA’s VetResources newsletter. Reflecting on his experience, Hansen shared: “Having a mentor from ACP has been outstanding. I leave our meetings more confident because I’ve had the chance to talk through the decisions I’m considering. Beyond that, my mentor has connected me to folks who could dramatically improve my business. Getting connected through VA has boosted my confidence as a startup CEO; I’ve gained peace of mind and a trusted person to run ideas by. Thank you, VA and ACP.”

Apply now at https://www.acp-usa.org/mentoring-program/veteran-application.

The national nonprofit ACP helps post-9/11 veterans find meaningful employment after military service. Whether Veterans seek a higher-paying job or a promotion, ACP mentors coach them toward successful careers. Since 2010, more than 36,000 Veterans have found success through ACP.

Senior executives from America’s top companies, including Amazon, Disney, Lockheed Martin and MLB, volunteer as mentors for ACP. ACP will hand-pick a mentor based on your career interests and professional history. Together, you and your mentor will create a tailored action plan and connect monthly to track progress toward your goals. ACP staff will provide guidance throughout the mentorship to ensure success.

Typical mentorship topics include:

Résumé review and interview preparation.

Career exploration.

Work-life balance.

Networking.

Small business development.

Leadership and professional communication.

Patricia Dempsey served in the Navy as an Arabic Linguist. She joined ACP seeking career clarity, an improved resume and job opportunities. After beginning a new role, Dempsey said she will “be forever grateful” for her mentor.

“The feedback I’ve been given and the life lessons [my mentor] shared have been worth a king’s ransom. Overall, it’s been a wonderful journey getting to know each other and having [my mentor] by my side. It’s like the universe gave me the perfect gift in the form of a mentor when I didn’t have much direction or self-confidence. [My mentor] has helped me realize my greater worth and has inspired me to keep moving toward work that I enjoy in a place and organization that is worthy of me. He always has a story or example that helps me understand the bigger picture of life. He gives advice in such a gentle, nurturing way… I am grateful for the magnificence of being part of this for an entire year… and the greedy part of me wishes this were a two-year program.”

Join ACP’s free, personalized career mentorship program at https://www.acp-usa.org and experience a year-long mentorship to assist you with your civilian career goals.

Interested in becoming a mentor? If you have 10-plus years of post-military work experience and are better suited to provide career advice to a newly transitioned Veteran, ACP is always seeking enthusiastic mentors who can commit an hour a month.