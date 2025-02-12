Worldwide Rail Journeys Inc. Appointed as the Exclusive Marketing Partner for Palace on Wheels

WRJ LOGO

WILLMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide Rail Journeys Inc., a global leader in luxury rail travel experiences, is proud to announce its appointment as the exclusive marketing partner for Palace on Wheels . This prestigious partnership marks a significant milestone in bringing one of the world’s most iconic luxury trains to discerning travellers.Owned by Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) and operated by the CCEL & ETSPL Consortium, Palace on Wheels is an award-winning luxury train offering a journey through India’s most historic and culturally rich destinations, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ranthambore, and Agra. With interiors inspired by royal Maharaja carriages, it combines opulent design, world-class hospitality, and immersive cultural experiences.As the exclusive marketing partner, Worldwide Rail Journeys Inc. will lead efforts to expand awareness and accessibility of Palace on Wheels. With a wealth of experience in luxury train travel, the company aims to enhance its reach, making this iconic experience a must-visit journey for affluent travellers and heritage enthusiasts alike. “We are honored to be appointed as the exclusive marketing partner for Palace on Wheels,” said Manish S Saini, Director of Worldwide Rail Journeys Inc. “This partnership will help us bring the magnificence of India’s luxury rail heritage to a wider audience, offering an unforgettable blend of opulence, history, and adventure.”Worldwide Rail Journeys Inc. will implement a multi-channel marketing campaign, including digital strategies, exclusive travel events, and strategic collaborations with luxury travel agencies. This initiative ensures seamless booking experiences and tailored travel packages for travellers eager to explore India in ultimate luxury.Additionally, in collaboration with the CCEL & ETSPL Consortium, special discounted tariffs will be offered to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), making this extraordinary journey more accessible to the global Indian diaspora.The Palace on Wheels Club will also be launched, offering exclusive membership benefits such as:• Priority Booking – Early access to special departures and discounted fares.• Exclusive Discounts – Special pricing on future journeys and add-ons.• Loyalty Rewards – Redeemable points for onboard experiences, excursions, or future bookings.• Personalized Services – Complimentary upgrades, concierge services, and VIP assistance.• Exclusive Invitations – Invitations to themed journeys and private events.The 2025-2026 Palace on Wheels tariff has been published, allowing travellers to plan their journey well in advance.2025 – Experience India by TrainWe invite all train enthusiasts to embark on an unforgettable journey through India, discovering the country’s rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture aboard luxurious trains. 2025 marks a new era in sustainable travel, where each journey minimizes environmental impact while delivering a luxurious, immersive experience.For more information on Palace on Wheels bookings and other information, visit [ www.worldwiderailjourneys.com ] or contact India [+919650218632] Canada/USA [1-437-267-1976].About Worldwide Rail Journeys Inc.Worldwide Rail Journeys Inc., a Canadian company and subsidiary of M/s Worldwide Rail Journeys Pvt Ltd, specializes in luxury train travel experiences across the globe. With a passion for heritage travel and an extensive network of industry partnerships, it curates exceptional journeys for travellers seeking unique, high-end rail adventures.For media inquiries, please contact:Chandan SinghSenior ManagerMOBILE: 7300043019EMAIL: chandan@the-palaceonwheels.comADDRESS: A-2, 8th FLOOR, CORPORATE TOWER RAJASTHAN WEBSITE: www.the-palaceonwheels.com

