Paysend Celebrates 10 Million Consumer Customers Milestone: Simplifying Cross-Border Payments for Everyone

In a powerful display of fintech innovation and global market leadership, payments platform Paysend has surpassed 10 million consumer customers worldwide.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful display of fintech innovation and global market leadership, London and Miami-based payments platform Paysend has surpassed 10 million consumer customers worldwide. This milestone cements Paysend’s dominance in the cross-border payments sector, a market projected to reach USD $60 trillion by 2030, and reinforces its mission to simplify global money transfers.The Three Pillars of Paysend’s Success1. Building the World’s Largest Digital Payment NetworkPaysend is developing the world’s largest digital payment network, connecting over 20 billion endpoints. As a certified processor for Mastercard, Visa, and China UnionPay, the company enables seamless transfers to cards, wallets, and accounts across 170+ countries from more than 50 sending locations."Our team’s unwavering commitment to solving real pain points in cross-border payments has led to this milestone," said Abdul Abdulkerimov, Founder and Executive Chairman of Paysend. "In our pursuit to simplify international payments for everyone, we’ve created a seamless, accessible solution for both consumers and enterprise clients and we extend our heartfelt thanks to all our customers with great pride and gratitude."2. Strategic Partnerships Driving Global InclusionPaysend’s success is further strengthened by strategic alliances with industry leaders like Mastercard, Central Payments and Western Union, as well as innovative disruptors like Deel. In 2024, Paysend and Mastercard launched Paysend Libre in Mexico, a groundbreaking money transfer solution based on a virtual Paysend Mastercard. Libre enables users to send funds securely using just a phone number, breaking barriers in global payments and driving financial inclusion for the unbanked. Additionally, Paysend’s partnership with TelevisaUnivision, the largest Spanish-language broadcaster in the U.S., provides unparalleled access to the world’s largest remittance market, further amplifying Paysend’s impact across Latin America and the Caribbean."Reaching over 10 million customers worldwide is a testament to the strength of our global network and strategic partnerships," said Jairo Riveros, Group Head of Strategy and Managing Director for the Americas. "We sincerely thank our customers and partners for their trust and support."3. A World-Class Team Committed to Customer ExperienceBehind Paysend’s rapid growth is a dedicated global team with key hubs in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, and Serbia. Their relentless focus on enhancing customer experience is evident in:✅ 15 million+ app downloads✅ 85% ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot from over 34,000 reviewsLeveraging international expertise, Paysend continues to develop simple, fast and secure money transfer solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in payment technology powered by its Paysend digital payment network.The Road Ahead: 2025 and BeyondPaysend sees this milestone as just the beginning. In 2025, the company will continue to innovate and expand interoperability, solidifying its influence in the global payments ecosystem.About PaysendPaysend is a global payment ecosystem designed to simplify how consumers and businesses pay and transfer money online—anywhere, in any currency, and through any method. The platform supports seamless cross-network operability, connecting Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay, and local ACH/payment systems worldwide. Users can send money to over 170 countries, benefiting from competitive exchange rates and fast transfer times. Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Paysend ensures secure and reliable payment services, backed by 24/7 global customer support.🚀 Paysend - Simple Money Transfers for All.

