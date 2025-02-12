Exporting 101: Let The Experts Come To You

West Virginia’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, driving innovation, job creation, and local prosperity. Yet, many business owners may not be aware of the vast resources available to help them grow—especially in expanding to international markets. The State of West Virginia is committed to supporting small businesses through export promotion programs designed to remove barriers and open doors to new opportunities. One of the most exciting initiatives is a new series of Mini-Events launching across the state, providing direct access to export assistance and support services. If you’ve ever considered taking your business to the global stage, now is the time to learn how these resources can help you succeed.

Why Exporting Matters for West Virginia’s Small Businesses

Exporting offers small businesses the chance to reach new customers, increase revenue, and diversify their markets. Many business owners believe exporting is only for large corporations, but in reality, small businesses make up 97% of U.S. exporters, and it doesn’t even have to go far. The #1 country for exporting goods and services from West Virginia is the United States’ closest neighbor – Canada. The key is knowing where to start, and that’s where the West Virginia Department of Economic Development can help. Through tailored programs, expert guidance, and funding opportunities, small businesses can navigate international trade with confidence.

Mini-Events: Bringing Exporting Support to You

Starting February 12, Mini-Events will be held across West Virginia every other month, connecting small business owners with export experts in a casual, accessible setting. These one-hour seminars/morning networking events are a partnership between the West Virginia Economic Development team, the U.S. Commercial Service, and the West Virginia District Export Council, offering businesses direct insights into how to enter global markets. Attendees will learn about key resources, funding opportunities, and strategies to start or expand their export efforts, as well as hear about all the challenges and fears from those who have done it all.

What makes these events even more valuable is the presence of real-time exporters – business owners, experienced experts and export service providers who have successfully expanded into international markets or have helped others do so. Attendees will hear firsthand about their experiences, challenges, and strategies for global success. This unique opportunity allows small business owners to learn from their peers, ask questions, and gain practical advice from those who have already navigated the process. The goal is simple: to make exporting easier and more accessible for West Virginia businesses and to showcase a strong support system.

How to Get Involved

If you’re a small business owner in West Virginia, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these opportunities. Attending a mini-event is a great first step to learning how to expand into international markets with guidance from experts. Even if you’re new to exporting, these events and resources are designed to break your fears and meet you where you are, and provide the tools needed to succeed.

Every small business has the potential to thrive beyond state and national borders, and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and our partner organizations are available to help make that happen. Whether through funding, research, or direct support, there are resources available to help navigate the complexities of international trade. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with experts at one of our upcoming mini-events – your business’s next big opportunity might just be across the border.

Learn more and register today to start your exporting journey!