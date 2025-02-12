Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,651 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on rice repacking scam

PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release
February 12, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON RICE REPACKING SCAM

This deception is not just about hoarding and profiteering; it is a direct attack on Filipino consumers who are already burdened by rising food costs.

I urge the Department of Agriculture, National Food Authority, and Department of Trade and Industry to intensify inspections and coordinate closely with law enforcement agencies to arrest this problem and effect swift prosecution of those behind profiteering and price manipulation schemes to prevent similar incidents in the future. We need to address this issue as soon as possible as this adversely impacts the welfare of consumers. It is unacceptable for consumers to spend their hard-earned money on rice that is not what it claims to be.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on rice repacking scam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more