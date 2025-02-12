PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release

February 12, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON RICE REPACKING SCAM This deception is not just about hoarding and profiteering; it is a direct attack on Filipino consumers who are already burdened by rising food costs. I urge the Department of Agriculture, National Food Authority, and Department of Trade and Industry to intensify inspections and coordinate closely with law enforcement agencies to arrest this problem and effect swift prosecution of those behind profiteering and price manipulation schemes to prevent similar incidents in the future. We need to address this issue as soon as possible as this adversely impacts the welfare of consumers. It is unacceptable for consumers to spend their hard-earned money on rice that is not what it claims to be.

