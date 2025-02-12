Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Set for 6.6% CAGR, Hitting US$ 7.4 Billion by 2034
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size is expected to reach US$ 7.4 Bn by 2034 from US$ 3.9 Bn in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.6%.
North America led the market by securing a market share of 40.2% in 2023. ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) Market is projected to grow from US$ 3.9 billion in 2024 to US$ 7.4 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2034. The primary driver of this growth is the increasing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which makes standard treatments ineffective. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur annually in the United States, leading to more than 35,000 deaths. This rising health threat highlights the urgent need for effective AST solutions to guide antibiotic treatments.
The global impact of AMR is alarming, with the United Nations (UN) warning that drug-resistant diseases could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050. Additionally, by 2030, AMR may push up to 24 million people into extreme poverty. To address this crisis, healthcare systems are investing in AST devices that identify effective antibiotics for infections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires all AST devices to undergo regulatory review to ensure efficacy and safety. These strict regulations help maintain the reliability of AST methodologies in clinical laboratories.
To combat AMR, global organizations have launched surveillance programs. The World Health Organization (WHO) introduced the Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS) to track AMR trends worldwide. Currently, 126 countries participate in GLASS, reflecting a coordinated effort to monitor and mitigate AMR threats. This initiative supports healthcare providers by offering real-time data on resistance patterns, improving infection management strategies.
The rising prevalence of AMR and global monitoring efforts emphasize the need for advanced AST solutions. As healthcare systems worldwide invest in innovative diagnostic tools, the AST market is poised for significant growth. With continuous advancements in testing technologies, the market will play a crucial role in ensuring effective treatment decisions, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing public health safety.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
• In 2023, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market generated US$ 3.9 billion in revenue, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%, and is expected to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2033.
• The product type segment includes automated laboratory instruments, manual testing products, and consumables, with consumables leading in 2023, capturing a 46.7% market share.
• The application segment is divided into antibacterial, anti-parasitic, antifungal, and antiviral testing, with antibacterial holding the largest share of 50.4% in 2023.
• The method segment includes rapid automated AST, disk diffusion, gradient diffusion, broth dilution, and genotypic methods, with disk diffusion dominating at 39.2% revenue share.
• The end-user segment includes hospitals, pathology/diagnostic labs, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies, with hospitals leading, holding 44.6% of the revenue share.
• North America dominated the market in 2023, securing a 40.2% market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing antimicrobial resistance concerns.
COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS
The primary goal of this report is to deliver factual, actionable data about the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market. It equips readers with the necessary information to formulate and execute informed strategies based on the extensive data provided. The report includes detailed market statistics that offer insights into the current market status, future projections, and classifications based on various criteria such as product type, end-use, and region.
The report thoroughly covers the classification of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, highlighting significant aspects like product types and the main industries associated with the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market. It also delves into critical industry dynamics such as development trends, supply, and demand conditions. This analysis provides a deep understanding of the market's current landscape and growth trajectory over the years.
Furthermore, the report extensively analyzes business plans, sales, and profitability to enhance readers' understanding of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market. It discusses essential elements like production volumes, sales data, key raw material suppliers, and buyers in the industry. These details are crucial for understanding the informational needs and distribution rates within the market.
MARKET INSIGHT AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The Competitive Landscape section of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market report meticulously examines the dominant players shaping the industry. This analysis underscores the strategic initiatives and relentless efforts these firms undertake to secure competitive advantages. Through detailed evaluations, the section offers insights into the strategies deployed by these key influencers, enhancing stakeholders' understanding of the market dynamics.
This segment features comprehensive profiles of each leading company, providing essential details such as company history, business focus, and market position. These profiles help readers visualize the major forces sculpting the market landscape, offering a snapshot of each entity's influence and strategic direction.
The report also delves into company overviews and financial highlights, presenting a clear picture of the economic health and investment priorities of these entities. This financial analysis is crucial for stakeholders, as it elucidates the funding dynamics and revenue streams that drive these companies toward market leadership.
Furthermore, the section elaborates on product portfolios, SWOT analyses, key strategies, and developments. This compilation not only highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats each company encounters but also showcases their strategic maneuvers and product innovations. Such comprehensive details provide a well-rounded understanding of their market presence and growth tactics.
The Primary Entities Identified In This Report Are:
• Qualigen Therapeutics
• Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
• ELITechGroup
• Danaher Corporation
• Creative Diagnostics
• bioMérieux SA
• BD
SEGMENTATION PERSPECTIVE
The consumables segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a 46.7% share due to the rising demand for accurate diagnostic tools in antimicrobial resistance detection. Key consumables include test kits, reagents, culture media, and antimicrobial agents, which are essential for laboratories and healthcare providers. The growing emphasis on personalized medicine and the need for rapid, precise testing methods are driving this segment. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance is boosting frequent testing. Advancements in cost-effective consumables are expected to further fuel the market's expansion in the coming years.
The antibacterial segment led with a 50.4% share, driven by the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections and antibiotic resistance. Healthcare providers are focusing on accurate antibacterial treatments, leading to a higher demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The rise in bacterial outbreaks and the need for targeted therapies in hospitals are key factors supporting this growth. Additionally, chronic conditions requiring long-term antibiotic use contribute to market expansion. Innovations in faster, more precise testing methods will further enhance the demand for antibacterial susceptibility testing worldwide.
The disk diffusion method held a 39.2% revenue share, making it a widely adopted technique for bacterial resistance testing in clinical laboratories. Its cost-effectiveness and simplicity make it a preferred method in routine diagnostics. The growing need for accurate, timely diagnostics to combat antimicrobial resistance is driving its adoption. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are implementing standardized protocols, increasing its use. Moreover, the development of new antimicrobial agents and the necessity for effective resistance monitoring are expected to sustain the demand for disk diffusion testing globally.
The hospital segment accounted for 44.6% of revenue, driven by the crucial role hospitals play in infection diagnosis and treatment. Hospitals remain the primary end-users due to their high patient volume requiring bacterial infection management. The rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the expansion of infectious disease programs are fueling demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Additionally, the growing focus on infection control and precise antibiotic stewardship in hospitals is expected to drive market growth. Increasing investments in hospital-based diagnostic capabilities will further strengthen this segment’s expansion.
Key Segments Covered In This Report Are:
By Product Type
• Automated Laboratory Instruments
• Manual Testing Products
• Consumables
By Application
• Antibacterial
• Anti-parasitic
• Antifungal
• Antiviral
By Method
• Rapid Automated AST
• Disk Diffusion
• Gradient Diffusion
• Broth Dilution
• Genotypic Methods
By End-user
• Hospitals
• Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratories
• Research & Academic Institutes
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
North America leads the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market, holding a 40.2% revenue share. This dominance is driven by the rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the demand for rapid diagnostic tools. As antibiotic-resistant infections increase, accurate and timely testing is crucial for effective treatment. Advancements in technology have improved AST solutions, enhancing diagnostic speed and precision. In January 2023, NanoSynex Ltd. announced plans to commercialize a rapid AST product, reducing turnaround times and streamlining the testing process for improved healthcare outcomes.
The growing focus on reducing healthcare-associated infections and improving patient outcomes has boosted AST demand. Hospitals and laboratories are increasingly adopting advanced AST solutions to enhance antimicrobial stewardship programs. Awareness of antimicrobial resistance dangers is rising, leading to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure. The region’s strong healthcare ecosystem supports the adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies. This trend is expected to drive continued market expansion, with North America maintaining its leadership in the AST sector.
Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. Rising antibiotic resistance and improved diagnostic capabilities are major growth factors. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing an increase in bacterial infections, pushing the need for effective AST solutions. In July 2024, Shionogi launched the “Shionogi MIC Dry Plate Cefiderocol,” an in vitro diagnostic product for drug sensitivity testing. This development aims to improve the use of Fetroja, a treatment for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections.
As healthcare systems in Asia Pacific advance, infection control and diagnostic precision are gaining priority. Governments and healthcare providers are emphasizing antimicrobial stewardship programs to curb resistance. Regulatory support for new diagnostic tools is further accelerating market growth. The increasing adoption of AST solutions is expected to strengthen regional healthcare frameworks. With continuous innovation and investment, Asia Pacific is poised for strong expansion in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market over the coming years.
What to Expect in Our Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report?
1. Market Growth and Industry Dynamics
○ The report examines market drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing industry.
○ It identifies key trends influencing industry growth and technological advancements.
2. Regional and Country-Level Market Insights
○ The report provides an in-depth analysis of market share, consumption patterns, and growth potential across key regions.
○ It highlights countries driving industry expansion and emerging market opportunities.
3. Competitive Landscape and Key Players
○ The report analyzes leading market players, their revenue performance, and strategic initiatives.
○ It evaluates competition intensity, highlighting key challenges and market positioning.
4. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansion Strategies
○ The study covers major industry mergers, acquisitions, and business expansions shaping the market.
○ It provides insights into market concentration levels and top players' shares.
5. Opportunities for New Market Entrants
○ The report identifies potential market gaps and investment opportunities for new entrants.
○ It examines market entry strategies and factors influencing business success.
6. Strategic Business Expansion Plans
○ It details how companies are expanding their market presence and strengthening their competitive edge.
○ It explores partnerships, collaborations, and technological advancements driving growth.
7. Impact of Competitive Strategies on Market Trends
○ The report assesses how competition influences product innovation and pricing strategies.
○ It evaluates competitive advantages and challenges shaping industry development.
8. Emerging Trends Impacting Future Growth
○ The study highlights innovations, automation, and evolving regulatory landscapes shaping market growth.
○ It forecasts new technological advancements in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing.
9. Fastest-Growing Product Types and Market Segments
○ The report identifies product categories with the highest projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
○ It examines demand trends across different product segments.
10. Dominant Application Segments in the Industry
○ The study outlines key application areas driving demand in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market.
○ It evaluates sector-wise market penetration and revenue contributions.
11. Lucrative Geographical Markets for Manufacturers
○ The report highlights the most profitable regions for manufacturing and market expansion.
○ It provides insights into regional demand, regulatory frameworks, and investment opportunities.
This report provides well-researched conclusions and actionable insights, helping businesses navigate the evolving Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing industry effectively.
CONCLUSION
The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) Market is growing steadily due to the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance. Healthcare systems worldwide are investing in advanced testing solutions to improve infection management and ensure effective treatments. Key drivers include the increasing need for rapid diagnostics, strict regulatory approvals, and global surveillance initiatives. North America leads in market share, while Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth due to rising bacterial infections and technological advancements. The growing demand for accurate, efficient testing methods will continue driving market expansion. As AST technologies evolve, they will play a crucial role in enhancing patient care, reducing resistance risks, and strengthening public health safety.
