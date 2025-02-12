Chairish Announces The Chairish Emporium at Bergdorf Goodman

The Chairish Emporium at Bergdorf Goodman, open now thru May 5. The Chairish Emporium features beloved vintage dealers and exclusive artworks The curated collective showcases boutiques from Chairish’s most esteemed dealers, including Nate Berkus, Meg Braff Designs, Show Pony, Eerdmans, Tom Preston, Tori Jones Studio, and Modern Antiquarian.

Featuring esteemed vintage dealers and exclusive works by celebrated artists, The Chairish Emporium offers a fresh shopping experience at Bergdorf Goodman.

Bergdorf Goodman, the world's most iconic luxury retail destination, is the perfect partner for Chairish's magical and transportive shopping experience.” — Anna Brockway, Chairish's President and Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chairish , the design industry’s premier luxury online marketplace for one-of-a-kind home furnishings, jewelry, and art, proudly debuts the new Chairish Emporium at Bergdorf Goodman . This curated collective showcases boutiques from Chairish’s most esteemed dealers, including Nate Berkus, Meg Braff Designs, Show Pony, Eerdmans, Tom Preston, Tori Jones Studio, and Modern Antiquarian. In addition, Chairish is presenting a gallery of exclusive works from eminent artists, now through May 5.The Chairish Emporium’s rare treasures from America’s top vintage and antique dealers align perfectly with Bergdorf Goodman’s sophisticated clientele, offering design lovers the chance to discover truly unique pieces, available only in store. Scalamandre’s luxurious textiles and wallcoverings add a layer of elegance and refinement.“Bergdorf Goodman, the world’s most iconic luxury retail destination, is the perfect partner for Chairish’s magical and transportive shopping experience,” says Anna Brockway, Chairish’s President and Co-Founder. “We’re excited to feature our most sought-after vintage dealers and artists in this immersive space.”“We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Chairish and welcome a new, unique experience to Bergdorf Goodman,” said Andrew Mandell, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Decorative Home and Jewelry, Bergdorf Goodman. “The creatively curated Emporium, featuring beloved and top-tier vintage dealers, exemplifies what makes Chairish a premier destination for design. This exhibit also marks an exciting first as we feature furnishings and decor, as well as art, adding another dimension to the exceptional offerings available at Bergdorf Goodman.”​​The seven participating dealers include:Nate Berkus. Renowned interior Designer Nate Berkus presents a selection of distinct vintage finds reflecting the signature style that made him a beloved household name. Since establishing his eponymous design firm at the age of 24, Nate has been known for his elevated yet personal approach to design.Meg Braff Designs. Meg Braff is known for mixing antiques and modern pieces, resulting in glamorous, vibrant, and colorful homes. Her self-produced wallpaper and fabric collections draw from archival patterns, and her acclaimed design projects span the US and the Caribbean, with showrooms in Locust Valley, NY, and West Palm Beach, FL.Show Pony. Located in West Palm Beach, Show Pony is a premier vintage seller specializing in Coastal Contemporary antiques, art, and objets d'art. Founded in 2019, it offers timeless pieces that blend modern sophistication with the relaxed elegance of Palm Beach living.Eerdmans. Acclaimed design historian and author Emily Evans Eerdmans brings her eye for the fine and unusual to a thoughtful mix of art and antiques. Based in a Greenwich Village townhouse, Eerdmans' gallery and interior design office reflects her love of color, enduring design, and humor.Tom Preston. For over 20 years, Tom Preston has curated exceptional vintage and antique pieces, blending fine art, heirlooms, and mid-century design with timeless style. Based in DC, Tom is a go-to resource for the world's top designers and collectors. These hand-selected finds reflect his refined design sensibility.Tori Jones Studio. With over a decade of experience with design powerhouses like Veranda, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, and Schumacher, Tori Jones brings her expertise as an editor and art director to her eponymous firm. Her Chairish Emporium collection features artful vintage finds, chosen for their warmth and staying power.Modern Antiquarian. Margaret Schwartz, founder of Modern Antiquarian, is celebrated for her expert assemblage of European antiques for modern life. Her discerning eye shines through a considered selection of pieces that seamlessly blend elegance with contemporary style.In addition, Chairish is presenting two themed art and decor vignettes: The Zebra Room and The Hamptons Shop.The Zebra Room pays homage to New York City, evoking the charm of a Manhattan cocktail and piano lounge where classics are always in style. This exhibit features painterly works, hand-curated vintage finds, and an array of pieces by beloved artists, allowing shoppers to bring the best of New York home with them.Featured Artists and Sellers: Batterby House, Chad Etting, Alice Ford, Vanessa Moshay, Joseph O’Neal, Manuel Santelices, and Scalamandre.The Hamptons Shop showcases an exquisite array of must-have tabletop, perfect for your spring or Easter celebration. Complementing this, the vignette captures the quintessential 'Out East' vibe, honoring Hamptons style and evoking nostalgic moments. It features beautiful color field artwork inspired by spring and summer palettes, ready to adorn your walls.Featured Artists and Sellers: Chad Etting, Contrapuntal Kate, Kiki Slaughter, Matt Wycoff, South Street Antiques, Batterby House, Blacked-Eyed Susan, and Majolicadream.The Chairish Emporium will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET daily from February 10 – May 5, 2025, and located on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman at 754 Fifth Avenue in New York City.For additional information on Chairish and The Chairish Emporium at Bergdorf Goodman, please visit www.chairish.com ABOUT CHAIRISHFounded in 2013, Chairish is the leading emporium where designers and tastemakers shop for exceptional home furnishings, art, and jewelry. Named the #1 "can't live without decorating app" that "will change the way you shop for furniture online" by Architectural Digest, Chairish delights millions of shoppers with its expert curation of exclusive and diverse inventory, a refreshing shopping experience, and award-winning customer care. As a marketplace, Chairish is committed to building a more sustainable home industry that's kinder to the planet and supports the circular economy through the buying and reselling of vintage and antique pieces. Entrepreneur lists Chairish as one of the "best entrepreneurial companies in America'' and USA Today readers named Chairish the "best place to shop online for furniture and home decor.” Chairish Inc. is the San Francisco-based parent company of Chairish.com and Pamono.com. (@chairishco)ABOUT BERGDORF GOODMANA New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience.

