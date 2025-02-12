Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Set for 10.2% CAGR Growth, Hitting US$ 5.8 Billion by 2034
Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size is expected to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2034, from US$ 2.2 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.2%.
North America led the market by securing a market share of 38.6% in 2023. ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market is projected to grow significantly, reaching US$ 5.8 billion by 2034 from US$ 2.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2025-2034. Preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication affecting 4–5% of pregnancies worldwide, can lead to severe maternal and fetal health issues. Early detection is essential to prevent complications, driving demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. The market’s expansion is fueled by innovations in biomarker research, evolving clinical guidelines, and growing healthcare investments.
Biomarker-based testing has transformed preeclampsia diagnosis. Placental growth factor (PlGF) and soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFlt-1) are key indicators used to predict the risk of preeclampsia. Measuring the sFlt-1/PlGF ratio enables early detection, allowing timely intervention. Research confirms that PlGF-based tests, when combined with standard clinical assessments, improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce the time to diagnosis. This leads to better maternal health outcomes by preventing severe complications.
Evolving diagnostic criteria have strengthened market growth. Recent guidelines extend preeclampsia definitions beyond proteinuria to include organ dysfunction indicators, allowing earlier diagnosis. Health technology assessments also support the adoption of biomarker tests in clinical settings, proving their efficiency in risk assessment. These advancements encourage healthcare providers to integrate new diagnostic tools, improving patient care.
The preeclampsia diagnostics market is growing due to biomarker innovations, supportive health assessments, and revised clinical criteria. These factors enhance early detection and management, improving outcomes for mothers and babies. The demand for accurate, early diagnostics is expected to rise, ensuring continued market expansion.
• In 2023, the preeclampsia diagnostics market earned US$ 2.2 billion in revenue, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%, and is expected to reach US$ 5.8 billion by 2033.
• The consumables segment led the market with a 57.6% share in 2023, surpassing instruments in the product type category for preeclampsia diagnostics.
• Among test types, blood tests dominated with a 48.3% market share, highlighting their importance in detecting preeclampsia compared to urine analysis and other methods.
• Hospitals held the largest revenue share of 52.9% in the end-user segment, making them the primary setting for preeclampsia diagnostics.
• North America emerged as the leading regional market, securing 38.6% of the total market share in 2023.
COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS
The primary goal of this report is to deliver factual, actionable data about the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market. It equips readers with the necessary information to formulate and execute informed strategies based on the extensive data provided. The report includes detailed market statistics that offer insights into the current market status, future projections, and classifications based on various criteria such as product type, end-use, and region.
The report thoroughly covers the classification of the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market, highlighting significant aspects like product types and the main industries associated with the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market. It also delves into critical industry dynamics such as development trends, supply, and demand conditions. This analysis provides a deep understanding of the market's current landscape and growth trajectory over the years.
Furthermore, the report extensively analyzes business plans, sales, and profitability to enhance readers' understanding of the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market. It discusses essential elements like production volumes, sales data, key raw material suppliers, and buyers in the industry. These details are crucial for understanding the informational needs and distribution rates within the market.
MARKET INSIGHT AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The Competitive Landscape section of the Preeclampsia Diagnostics market report meticulously examines the dominant players shaping the industry. This analysis underscores the strategic initiatives and relentless efforts these firms undertake to secure competitive advantages. Through detailed evaluations, the section offers insights into the strategies deployed by these key influencers, enhancing stakeholders' understanding of the market dynamics.
This segment features comprehensive profiles of each leading company, providing essential details such as company history, business focus, and market position. These profiles help readers visualize the major forces sculpting the market landscape, offering a snapshot of each entity's influence and strategic direction.
The report also delves into company overviews and financial highlights, presenting a clear picture of the economic health and investment priorities of these entities. This financial analysis is crucial for stakeholders, as it elucidates the funding dynamics and revenue streams that drive these companies toward market leadership.
Furthermore, the section elaborates on product portfolios, SWOT analyses, key strategies, and developments. This compilation not only highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats each company encounters but also showcases their strategic maneuvers and product innovations. Such comprehensive details provide a well-rounded understanding of their market presence and growth tactics.
The Primary Entities Identified In This Report Are:
• Thermo Fisher Giving Inc
• Siemens Healthineers
• Roche Diagnostic
• PerkinElmer
• Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• bioMérieux
• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
• Beckman Coulter
• Abbott Laboratories
SEGMENTATION PERSPECTIVE
The consumables segment dominated the preeclampsia diagnostics market in 2023, accounting for 57.6% of the share. The rising demand for reliable diagnostic tools, such as test kits, reagents, and laboratory consumables, is driving this growth. These consumables play a crucial role in routine preeclampsia testing, ensuring accuracy and efficiency. The focus on early detection and prevention in pregnant women further boosts demand. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare facilities and diagnostic laboratories dedicated to maternal health is expected to increase the adoption of consumables in the coming years.
Blood tests accounted for 48.3% of the market due to the growing preference for blood-based diagnostics for preeclampsia detection. These tests help identify biomarkers linked to the condition, such as high blood pressure and abnormal protein levels. Increased awareness of early detection’s role in preventing complications is fueling segment growth. Advancements in blood testing technology, such as improved sensitivity and faster results, are also driving demand. As healthcare providers prioritize non-invasive and accurate screening, blood tests are expected to gain wider adoption.
Hospitals emerged as the leading end-user, securing a 52.9% revenue share. The increasing number of pregnant women seeking hospital care is a key growth driver. Hospitals play a crucial role in high-risk obstetric care, making them major consumers of preeclampsia diagnostics. The rising focus on maternal health and technological advancements is accelerating market growth. Hospitals are expanding maternity care services and improving monitoring capabilities, further driving demand for diagnostic solutions. Early detection is essential to preventing complications like eclampsia and organ failure, boosting hospital-based diagnostics.
The preeclampsia diagnostics market is expected to grow as healthcare facilities adopt advanced diagnostic solutions. The rising prevalence of high-risk pregnancies and increasing awareness about maternal health contribute to market expansion. As new biomarkers are identified, diagnostic accuracy is set to improve. Government initiatives promoting maternal health screenings will likely support market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in diagnostic tools will enhance testing capabilities. With continued investment in maternal healthcare, the demand for reliable, early detection tools is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.
Key Segments Covered In This Report Are:
By Product Type
• Consumables
• Instruments
By Test Type
• Urine Analysis
• Blood Tests
• Others
By End-user
• Hospital
• Diagnostic Centers
• Specialty Clinics
• Others
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
North America is the leading region in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market, holding a 38.6% revenue share. This dominance is due to advancements in early detection technologies, growing awareness, and a rise in high-risk pregnancies. Preeclampsia is a serious complication, and early diagnosis is essential for maternal and fetal health. The increasing focus on non-invasive diagnostic tools has also fueled market growth. As healthcare providers continue adopting advanced solutions, North America’s preeclampsia diagnostics market is expected to maintain strong growth in the coming years.
A key development driving North America’s market was the FDA-approved blood test by Thermo Fisher Scientific in July 2023. This test predicts preeclampsia within two weeks with a 96% accuracy rate. It has received recognition from medical professionals like Dr. Douglas Woelkers of the University of California, San Diego, as a breakthrough in diagnostics. The ability to detect preeclampsia early helps doctors intervene sooner, reducing risks for both mother and baby. This innovation is expected to accelerate market adoption in the coming years.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to improved healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness. Countries like India, China, and Japan are witnessing an increasing number of high-risk pregnancies. In July 2021, LifeCell Diagnostics introduced a preeclampsia screening program in India, focusing on detecting the sFLT-1 biomarker. This test allows earlier and more accurate preeclampsia detection, even in the third trimester. Such initiatives enhance diagnostic accuracy, improving maternal healthcare across Asia Pacific.
Government support and increased investments in diagnostic technologies are further boosting Asia Pacific’s market. Rising awareness about preeclampsia risks and the availability of advanced diagnostic tools are driving demand. More healthcare providers are adopting innovative screening programs, contributing to market expansion. As a result, Asia Pacific’s preeclampsia diagnostics market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. The increasing focus on reducing maternal mortality rates will further accelerate the adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions in the region.
CONCLUSION
The Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market is expanding due to advancements in biomarker testing, evolving clinical guidelines, and growing healthcare investments. Early detection plays a crucial role in reducing maternal and fetal risks, leading to increased adoption of blood-based diagnostic tools. Hospitals remain the primary setting for testing, while North America leads in market share due to improved healthcare infrastructure and regulatory support. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth, driven by rising awareness and government initiatives. Continued research on biomarkers and technological improvements will enhance diagnostic accuracy, supporting better maternal health outcomes. The increasing focus on early intervention will further fuel market expansion in the coming years.
