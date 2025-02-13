Dr. David Samadi Highlights the Importance of Prostate Cancer Screening for Men's Health This Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, protect your future together. Men, take charge of your health and talk to your doctor about a PSA test for prostate cancer screening A common early method used for screening prostate cancer is the PSA test. Both of Dr. Samadi's books, each available on Amazon, detail why this test should be performed regularly, ideally starting at age 40.

NYC Prostate Cancer Surgeon, Dr. David Samadi, Advises Men to Show Themselves Some Love This Valentine's Day

Detecting cancer early, especially prostate cancer, significantly boosts survival rates. Early screening makes all the difference in treatment and outcomes.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For men, Valentine's Day is all about showing love—to their partner, their family, and yes, to themselves."While chocolates and fancy dinners are great, there's one gift that's far more meaningful: taking charge of one's health, exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, author of two books, The Ultimate MANual, and Prostate Cancer, Now What ? "For men who are over 40, one of the most powerful ways to do that is by scheduling a prostate cancer screening. It's a simple step that could make a lifetime of difference."Prostate Cancer: The Quiet Threat Men Shouldn't Ignore"I like to say that prostate cancer doesn't make a lot of noise—at least not at first," Dr. Samadi explained. "It's often called the "silent killer" because it can grow slowly without causing noticeable symptoms."That's why it's the second most common cancer diagnosed in American men and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2025, about 315,000 men will be diagnosed with this disease, and almost 36,000 men will succumb to prostate cancer. But here's the good news: when caught early, prostate cancer is highly treatable, with a remarkable survival rate of 99%.The key? Early detection. The sooner it's found, the better the chances of beating it before it spreads. Starting screenings at age 40 and continuing them yearly can significantly boost the odds of staying ahead of this disease.Why Some Men Avoid Screenings (and Why Men Shouldn't)"It's easy for men to think, "That won't happen to me," but skipping screenings is like gambling with health, says Dr. Samadi. "Men can avoid this risk by taking advantage of reliable tools like the PSA test that make it simple to detect prostate cancer early."What's Involved in a Prostate Screening?"I tell all men, don't let the unknown hold them back. Prostate cancer screening is straightforward,” explained Dr. Samadi.It starts with a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test. This simple test checks for a protein the prostate makes—higher levels can signal a problem. It's quick, easy, and could save a man's life."Since changes in screening recommendations back in 2014, prostate cancer cases have been climbing—up 3% each year overall and nearly 5% per year for more advanced stages. That's a trend we need to reverse, and it starts with awareness and action," elaborated Dr. Samadi.Knowledge Is Power and Men Can Take Over Their HealthUnderstanding the risks of prostate cancer isn't about fear—it's about empowerment. When men know what they can and can't control, gives them the confidence to make informed choices. Regular screenings, healthy lifestyle changes, and proactive measures can dramatically reduce a man's risk."I've seen firsthand how early detection saves lives," declared Dr. Samadi. "Many men hesitate to see a doctor, especially for something as personal as urological health. But ignoring symptoms like a weak urine stream, burning during urination, or blood in urine doesn't make them go away—and while these signs might not always mean cancer, only a urologist, can give men a clear answer."This Valentine's Day, Men, Put Health FirstIf a man has been putting off a prostate screening, now's the time to act. By talking to their doctor, asking questions, and getting informed. Better yet, bring men should bring their partner along for support. Men who make health a priority isn't just a gift to themselves—it's to the people who love them.So, this Valentine's Day, swap the chocolates for something truly life-changing. Schedule that PSA test. Because the best gift men can give—and receive—is more time with the people who matter most.Here's to many more Valentine's Days, spent healthy, happy, and surrounded by love.

