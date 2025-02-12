LGI Homes Opens New Community in Riverside

SAN JACINTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the grand opening of Esplanade, a brand-new community in the rapidly expanding city of San Jacinto, California. Offering a selection of affordable new homes with built-in upgrades, Esplanade provides homebuyers with a simplified and affordable path to homeownership.

Esplanade features brand-new, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes designed with spacious, single-story layouts. Each home includes LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which adds value with sought-after upgrades such as Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops and modern plank flooring included in the base price.

“Esplanade provides an upscale country living experience with scenic views of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains,” stated Chris Marquez, Vice President of Sales for Southern California. “Residents can create family memories in one of two pocket parks or the larger 10-acre community park, which will feature baseball diamonds and soccer fields.”

Located off CA-74 and I-215, Esplanade offers residents convenient access to San Jacinto, Riverside and surrounding areas. With its proximity to the Village West Shopping Center, the Western Science Center and various parks, Esplanade offers a wealth of entertainment and activity options at your fingertips.

The community includes planned amenities like sports courts, fitness areas and scenic walking trails, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. For families, there will be a children’s playground and for those who enjoy a competitive game, basketball courts and soccer fields will be available. Residents can also take advantage of the community’s BBQ grills and enjoy picnics in the fresh air. With its blend of recreational opportunities and peaceful surroundings, Esplanade ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

New homes at Esplanade are priced starting at $460s with move-in ready opportunities available. To learn more or schedule a tour, interested buyers can call (877) 915-5617 ext 80 or visit LGIHomes.com/Esplanade.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/103b4dfc-13c6-48e6-a208-631305183d98

The Tortolita Plan by LGI Homes at Esplanade features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious family room. LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Esplanade, a beautiful brand-new, community in San Jacinto.

