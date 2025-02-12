Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte Extend Services to Concord, North Carolina

Charlotte, NC – Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte, a team of leading Workers’ Compensation and Personal Injury Attorneys, is excited to announce that it has recently expanded its services to the Concord, North Carolina area, enhancing accessibility for injured workers in Cabarrus County and surrounding regions.

This strategic growth allows the firm to provide dedicated representation for workplace injury claims, leveraging decades of combined experience navigating North Carolina’s workers’ compensation system. The expansion aligns with the firm’s commitment to serving clients across central North Carolina, including Charlotte, Gastonia, and Monroe.

“Our attorneys bring years of extensive experience in handling workers’ compensation claims and personal injury cases,” said a spokesperson for Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte. “We are dedicated to using our knowledge and training to guide you through every step of the process. Whether you are dealing with injuries from faulty equipment, negligence in the workplace, or having performed a repetitive motion, our Concord workers compensation law firm is here to assist individuals from all walks of life.”

Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte are dedicated to leveraging its team’s legal expertise to help clients receive the full range of workers’ compensation benefits they are entitled to under North Carolina law.

With in-depth knowledge of the complexities associated with the workers’ compensation process, the top Charlotte attorneys work on a contingency fee basis, deal with insurance companies, and conduct effective negotiations to achieve maximum compensation for injured workers.

Some of the typical types of compensation claims handled by Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte include:

Medical Treatment and Expenses: One of the most critical aspects of a workers’ compensation case is ensuring all medical expenses are covered. This includes hospital bills, doctor visits, surgeries, therapy sessions, medications, and other forms of medical care required due to the work-related injury. The experienced team of Concord workers compensation attorneys ensures that a client’s insurance company covers these costs without unnecessary delays or disputes.

Lost Wages: If an injury prevents a client from working, the expert attorneys will fight to recover compensation for lost wages. Based on average weekly wages, individuals may be entitled to temporary total disability benefits while they’re unable to work or temporary partial disability benefits if their injury limits their ability to earn their full income.

Personal Injury Claims: If a client’s injury involves a third party, such as an equipment manufacturer or negligent contractor, Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte will pursue a personal injury claim in addition to a workers’ comp case. This can lead to further monetary compensation for pain and suffering, emotional distress, and other damages not covered by workers’ compensation insurance.

“If you’ve suffered a work-related injury or occupational disease, it’s vital to seek medical treatment immediately and document your medical care. Our law firm has extensive experience representing clients in workers’ compensation cases before the North Carolina Industrial Commission and pursuing legal services to secure monetary compensation for denied workers’ compensation claims,” added the spokesperson for Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte.

Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte encourages individuals in the Concord, North Carolina, area considering legal representation for a workers’ compensation, personal injury, or car accident case to call (704) 706-2689 to schedule a free consultation today.

About Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte

Located in the heart of Charlotte, Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte is a leading law firm that exclusively handles workers’ compensation cases across all aspects of this specialist area of law. With a combined experience spanning several decades, the seasoned attorneys are deeply familiar with North Carolina’s workers’ compensation laws and are committed to ensuring that workers receive the full benefits and rights they’re entitled to.

To learn more about Workers’ Compensation Lawyers of Charlotte and its expansion of services to the Concord, North Carolina, area, please visit the website at https://1charlotte.net/.

