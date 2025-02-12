Harrisons announces acquisition of EcoTech (Europe) Ltd. Business and Assets

Stephen Harrisons, Managing Director of Harrisons Harrisons factory in Romford

Harrisons, a leading manufacturer of nonwoven wipes announces the acquisition of the business and assets of Ecotech (Europe) Ltd.

ROMFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romford, 11 February 2025 – Harrisons , a leading manufacturer of nonwoven wipes , is delighted to announce the acquisition of the business and assets of Ecotech (Europe) Ltd, a Coventry-based manufacturer of high quality wet and dry nonwoven wipes for distributors and wholesalers.Based in Romford, Harrisons has built a reputation as one of the industry’s most trusted nonwoven wipes manufacturers over its 134-year history. The business is confident that substantial opportunities for future growth will be generated by combining its strong market position and track record for quality, expertise and reliability with Ecotech’s existing brand equity and focus on sustainability.Today’s announcement represents a significant new milestone for Harrisons, as this is the first time in its history that it will also manufacture and distribute wet wipes. Going forward, Harrisons will look to develop a market-leading offer featuring a wider range of products with the same high standards of quality and customer service that define the business. And, by bolstering Harrisons’ manufacturing capacity, there will be even more flexibility to meet customer needs.The business is committed to taking a customer-first approach to the change of ownership, and the immediate priority is to optimise the level of service delivered to all Harrisons and Ecotech customers.Today’s news comes shortly after Harrisons announced its new logistics partnership with Magnum Logistics, taking its supply chain to the next level through BREEAM-certified sustainable warehousing, access to up to 10,000 pallet spaces, and enhanced stock management technology.Commenting on the announcement, Harrisons Managing Director, Stephen Harrison, said: “This is a pivotal moment for Harrisons, marking a key milestone in our growth strategy, and a significant development in our 134-year history. It’s clear that Ecotech's range complements our existing portfolio of products, so I’m excited by what’s next. I really believe that, together, we can set new standards in wiping”.The business of Ecotech will now be registered as Harrison Wiping Limited.Further information is available at https://harrisonwipes.co.uk/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.