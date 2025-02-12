Key Driver Transforming The Artificial Intelligence AI In Robotic Process Automation RPA Market 2025

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Rapid is the Growth of the Artificial Intelligence AI In Robotic Process Automation RPA Market?

The artificial intelligence AI in robotic process automation RPA market has shown significant growth in recent years, and this momentum is expected to continue. From $4.09 billion in 2024, the market is projected to enlarge to $4.79 billion in 2025, marking a substantial compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to various factors including increased industrial robot investment, rising demand for process automation, enhanced productivity and efficiency levels, adoption of artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, as well as growing demand from end-user industries.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20480&type=smp

What Are the Future Growth Projections for the AI in RPA Market?

The AI in RPA market is poised for exponential growth, projecting to reach an impressive $8.89 billion by 2029 with a steady CAGR of 16.7%. This growth, anticipated in the forecast period, can be linked to increasing demand for automation in business processes, rising demand from end-user industries, an increasing focus on digital transformation and improving customer experience, along with growing awareness among small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs. The forecast period will see major trends such as innovations in artificial intelligence AI technologies, a rise in the adoption and development of robotic process automation RPA-enabled self-learning, enhancement of cognitive capabilities, and integration of machine learning ML.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-robotic-process-automation-rpa-global-market-report

What’s Driving the AI in RPA Market Growth?

The increasing popularity of robotics in industrial settings is a pivotal driver encouraging the growth of the AI in RPA market. Robots in these settings refer to automated machines designed to perform tasks traditionally carried out by humans. These tasks range across multiple industries, from manufacturing to service provision. The rise in robotics popularity is largely due to several factors such as Industry 4.0 and automation trends, performance improvement, safety enhancement, cost reduction, and application expansion. AI in RPA is enhancing robots’ functionality, efficiency, and adaptability, making them more versatile and capable of performing a broader range of functions in industrial settings.

Who Are the Key Players in the AI in RPA Market Landscape?

Major companies operating in the AI in RPA market include Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Accenture PLC, International Business Machine Corporation IBM, SAP SE, Genpact Ltd., Cloud Software Group Inc., Nice Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., UiPath Inc., Celonis SE, BlackLine Inc., Zensar Technologies Limited, Appian Corporation, Tungsten Automation Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Nintex UK Ltd., AntWorks Pte. Ltd., AutomationEdge Technologies Inc., WorkFusion Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC.

What Key Trends are Emerging in the AI in RPA Technology Space?

Focusing on technological advancements such as next-generation automation cloud is key among companies in the AI in RPA technology sector. This approach enables enhancing efficiency, improving accuracy, and providing more sophisticated and scalable solutions for complex business processes. For instance, UiPath, a US-based software company, launched a cloud-based platform named the UiPath AI Center, which integrates AI models with RPA workflows, enabling users to deploy machine learning models directly into their automation processes without extensive coding.

How Is the AI in RPA Market Segmented?

The AI in RPA market has several segments and subsegments. By Type, the market is categorized into Software and Service. Based on the Deployment Mode, it's divided into Cloud-Based and On-Premise. The segments by Organization Size include Large Enterprises and Small And Medium Enterprises. Furthermore, market applications span various sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Pharma And Healthcare, Retail And Consumer Goods, Information Technology IT And Telecom, Communication, Media, And Education, along with many other applications.

Sub segments include Software, with further divisions into AI-Powered RPA Platforms, Intelligent Document Processing IDP Software, Natural Language Processing NLP Tools For RPA, Machine Learning-Based Process Automation Tools, Cognitive Automation Software, AI-Driven Analytics And Reporting Tools For RPA, and Workflow Management Software With AI Capabilities. The Service segment comprises of divisions like RPA Consulting And Strategy Development, AI System Integration And Implementation Services For RPA, Training And Support Services For RPA Tools, Process Assessment And Optimization Services, Managed Services For RPA Operations, Maintenance And Technical Support For RPA Solutions, Change Management And User Adoption Services.

What is the Geographic Distribution of the AI in RPA Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the AI in RPA market. The report also covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/logistics-automation-global-market-report

Process Automation and Instrumentation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/process-automation-and-instrumentation-global-market-report

Home Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-automation-global-market-report

The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive library of over 15000+ detailed market research reports from 27 industries, covering 60+ geographies. Make informed business decisions with data from 1,500,000 datasets, backed by in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

the Global Market Model at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.