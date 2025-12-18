Smart Homes Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Smart Homes Global Market Report 2025_Competitors

The Business Research Company's Smart Homes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Homes market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and emerging regional players. Companies are investing heavily in integrated IoT solutions, voice-activated assistants, and energy-efficient automation systems to enhance user experience and increase market share. Emphasis on data privacy, interoperability, and seamless connectivity is driving innovation and regulatory compliance. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on growth prospects and forge strategic alliances.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Smart Homes Market?

According to our research, Xiaomi Corp led global sales in 2023 with a 8% market share. The Smartphones division of the company partially involved in the smart homes market, provides a wide range of smartphones catering to different price points and consumer preferences, from budget-friendly to high-end flagship devices.

The Internet Services division of the company partially involved in the smart homes market provides smart home appliances such as smart TVs, smart speakers, smart bulbs, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners and more. These products are often interconnected through the Mi Home ecosystem, allowing users to control them remotely via smartphones or voice assistants.

The Smart Devices and Accessories division of the company partially involved in the smart homes market provides a variety of smart devices and accessories such as fitness bands, smartwatches, earphones, power banks and other mobile accessories.

The Smart Devices and Accessories division of the company partially involved in the smart homes market provides a variety of smart devices and accessories such as fitness bands, smartwatches, earphones, power banks and other mobile accessories.

How Concentrated Is the Smart Homes Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top smart homes market 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation underscores the industry’s diversity and competitiveness, shaped by varied product categories, regional dynamics, and evolving consumer preferences. Although entry barriers are moderate, differentiation often depends on innovation in device interoperability, ecosystem integration, and data security. Leading vendors such as Xiaomi Corp, NRG Energy, Honeywell International, and American District Telegraph maintain an edge through extensive product portfolios, strong distribution networks, and established consumer trust. As demand for interconnected, intelligent living spaces intensifies, strategic partnerships, standardization efforts, and cross-platform alliances are expected to accelerate, gradually consolidating the market and strengthening the positions of established leaders.

Leading companies include:

o Xiaomi Corp (8%)

o NRG Energy, Inc (1%)

o Honeywell International, Inc (1%)

o ADT Inc (1%)

o ABB Ltd (1%)

o Siemens AG (1%)

o Johnson Controls International Inc (1%)

o ASSA ABLOY AB (1%)

o Legrand Group (1%)

o Schneider Electric SE (0.5%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Google Nest, Amazon.com, Inc, Apple Inc, Ring LLC, Athom B.V, Daisy Intelligence Inc, SwitchBot Inc, Vivint Smart Home, Inc, Roku, Inc, TELUS Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Ecobee Inc, ABB Ltd, and Johnson Controls International plc are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: ZTE Corporation, ABB Asea Brown Boveri Limited, Zigbang Corporation, Samsung SDS Co, Ltd, Lumi United Technology Co, Ltd, Xiaomi Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Lockin Inc, Polycab Wires Private Limited, Silvan Innovation Labs Private Limited, Blockchain Lock Inc, Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Haier Group Corporation, Baidu, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Corporation, KT Corporation, and SK Telecom Co, Ltd are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: LG Corp (LG Corporation), Athom B.V. (Athom B.V.), APPG (All-Party Parliamentary Group), Policy Connect (Policy Connect Ltd), Elero GmbH (Elero GmbH), Nice SpA (Nice S.p.A.), Eve Systems (Eve Systems GmbH), ABB Ltd (ABB Ltd), and Thermondo (Thermondo GmbH) are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc, DAKO Spólka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnoscia, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, Fibar Group Spólka Akcyjna, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nice Polska Sp. z o.o, and ASSA ABLOY AB are leading companies in this region.

South America: Tuya Smart Inc, Persona Inc, Tracxn Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Samsung Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Positivo Tecnologia S.A, Electrolux AB, EZVIZ Inc, Amazon.com, Inc, Smart Homy, LG Electronics Inc, Johnson Controls International plc, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and ASSA ABLOY AB are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Enhancing Smart Home Security With Advanced Smart Deadbolts is transforming security, keyless convenience and remote access control.

• Example: Schlage deadbolts (January 2025) assigns hands-free unlocking experience through Schlage Converge technology, which utilizes Ultra-Wideband and authorized personal devices to detect speed, trajectory and motion, unlocking the door precisely as the user arrives

• These innovations allow built-in WiFi for direct connectivity without additional accessories, allowing remote management through the Schlage Home app.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Innovating connected device ecosystems to enhance user convenience and interoperability

• Investing in artificial intelligence-powered automation for personalized smart home experiences

• Expanding partnerships with cloud service providers for seamless data integration and security

• Enhancing cybersecurity protocols to protect user privacy and build trust

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

