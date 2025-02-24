The Kingdom’s biggest data management community, DAMA Saudi joins hands with Smart Data & AI Summit

SAUDI ARABIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyadh, 13th February 2025: Strengthening their commitment to uplifting the nation’s prowess in data management and governance, the Data Management Association (DAMA Saudi Arabia) has taken the bold initiative to be the “Supporting Partner” for the upcoming Smart Data & AI Summit This partnership further reinforces DAMA’s vision of powering a robust data management ecosystem where industry professionals and enthusiasts can enhance their capabilities, all the while making strong connections with industry experts, global tech moguls and data visionaries.Scheduled for 5 – 6 May 2025 at JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, the 2-day summit will convene 300+ data and AI professionals including but not limited to CDOs, CIOs, Heads of IT, Data & Business Intelligence, Modelling & Mining, Analytics, Directors of AI, Machine Learning and Robotics.To ensure Smart Data & AI Summit becomes successful in achieving its exemplary objective of elevating the Kingdom’s data trajectory, DAMA Saudi Arabia will play an active role in getting the best recognition for the platform along with aiding in program development.While making a very crucial statement concerning the upcoming summit and the Kingdom’s growth in data & AI, Abdulaziz Almanea, Founder & Chairman of the Board, DAMA Saudi expressed, “Artificial intelligence is only as good as the data behind it. Quality, governance, and ethics must come first to ensure trust, accuracy, and impact. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its data-driven transformation, industry events like the Smart Data & AI Summit serve as vital platforms for bringing experts together to shape the future of AI with responsible and innovative data practices”.In the past, the summit has even featured an exclusive session by Isa Truchet, Senior Advisor to Assistant Director General from Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) that happens to be the regulatory body for DAMA and all data & AI concerning matters in the Kingdom.Over the course of two days, the upcoming Smart Data & AI Summit will decode data in the most comprehensive way whilst delineating myriad aspects that will define the future of data-driven industries. The knowledge dissemination will be powered by none other than the most renowned personalities from the Kingdom’s biggest organisations.Below are some of the top names from the high-impact speaker lineup:• Dr Ahmed Alzahrani – Director of Business Intelligence and Data Analytics Center, Ministry of Hajj & Umrah• Hajar Alolah – Data Governance and Management Office Director, Saudi Development Bank• Abdullah AlBar – Chief Data Officer, Abdul Latif Jameel Finance• Usamah Algemili – Chief Data Executive, Insurance Authority• Jawad Saleemi – Director – AI & Cloud, Telenor• Abbasi Poonawala – Executive Director Enterprise Architecture, Alinma Bank• Nawaf Alghamdi – Director - Data Analytics & AI, Council of Health InsuranceSaudi Arabia’s digital boom is reaching a tipping point. Global tech giants and the nation’s largest state-owned enterprises are investing billions to get on top of the technology wave, with the data analytics market projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2030. With a transition of this scale and magnitude, the nation is bound to face challenges, regulatory hurdles and other issues. The upcoming summit will serve as a strategic intersection for the public and private sector to fast-track solutions, forge powerful synergies, and pave the way for the Kingdom’s biggest data & AI related breakthroughs.From business leaders, top C-suite professionals to key public sector officials, attendees will gain firsthand insights into unified data cloud architectures, AI fusion, advanced analytics, ethical data governance, data mesh, cybersecurity analytics and many other pressing domains.With the summit getting closer, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organising body, Tradepass expressed, “The Data & AI sector is entering a transformative chapter, fuelled by technology disruptions, heightened expectations and the unprecedented expansion of digital tools and platforms. In the upcoming edition, we will delve into Vision 2030 goals, unlock limitless opportunities and explore emerging trends and solutions that will play an integral role in shaping the Kingdom’s post-oil economy.”For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.