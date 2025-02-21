Spanish Nationals in UK Seek to Retain Citizenship Amid Post-Brexit Changes

London Apostille Services Ltd helps Spanish nationals in the UK retain their citizenship Logo of London Apostille Services Ltd (LAS Ltd)

UK Apostille Service for Spanish Citizenship (by LAS Ltd)

Brexit changed the rules. Spanish nationals in the UK must act now to protect their citizenship. Don't risk losing your Spanish citizenship. We can help you navigate the process.” — Thomas Minarik, Director, London Apostille Services Ltd

LONDON, WESTMINSTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Apostille Services Ltd (LAS Ltd) is issuing an urgent reminder to Spanish nationals who have acquired British citizenship: they may unknowingly lose their Spanish nationality if they do not take specific legal steps within three years of naturalising. The company is launching a streamlined service to help individuals navigate the complex process of declaring their intent to retain Spanish citizenship, as required by Spanish law post-Brexit.Brexit Creates Unexpected Citizenship Challenge for Spanish NationalsSince the UK's departure from the European Union, Spain now classifies the UK as a "third country." This change has significant implications for Spanish citizens who have become British nationals. Under Article 24 of the Spanish Civil Code, Spanish nationals who acquire the nationality of a country not exempted (Ibero-American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, or Portugal) can lose their Spanish citizenship if they do not formally declare their intention to retain it within three years of acquiring the new nationality.Many Spanish nationals in the UK are unaware of this critical requirement.Risk of Losing Spanish Citizenship and EU RightsFailure to declare the intention to retain Spanish nationality within the three-year timeframe results in the automatic loss of Spanish citizenship.This carries serious consequences, including:• Loss of the right to live and work freely in Spain and other EU member states.• Revocation of Spanish passports and National Identity Cards (DNI).• Potential difficulties accessing healthcare, social services, and education in Spain.• Loss of other citizen's rights within the EU.While it is possible to recover Spanish citizenship, the process is lengthy and complex.Simplified Solution: Apostille and Declaration of IntentLondon Apostille Services Ltd (LAS Ltd) offers a comprehensive service to assist Spanish nationals in securing their citizenship:1. Apostille Certification of UK Certificate of Naturalisation: The company facilitates the crucial first step: obtaining an apostille for the UK Certificate of Naturalisation. This involves working with an FCDO-registered solicitor to certify a copy of the original certificate and then submitting it to the FCDO's Legalisation Service for the apostille. This apostille verifies the document's authenticity for use in Spain.2. Sworn Spanish Translation: If required, London Apostille Services Ltd (LAS Ltd) provides certified Spanish translations of the Certificate of Naturalisation and other supporting documents. These translations are performed by translators recognised by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ensuring they meet official requirements.3. Guidance on Declaration of Intent: The company provides clear guidance on preparing and submitting the Declaration of Intent to Retain Spanish Nationality ("Declaración de Conservación") to the appropriate Spanish Consulate General (either London or Manchester, depending on the individual's UK residence). Although applications are typically made in person (or by post, check with your consulate for up-to-date requirements), LAS Ltd ensures clients meet all requirements.Addressing Common Pitfalls and Ensuring ComplianceRetaining Spanish citizenship can be intricate, with several potential pitfalls.London Apostille Services Ltd (LAS Ltd) helps clients avoid common mistakes, such as:• Using incorrect or outdated documents.• Failing to obtain an apostille for the UK Certificate of Naturalisation.• Missing the three-year deadline (calculated from the date of UK citizenship acquisition).• Submitting incorrectly translated documents.• Incorrectly filling out the 'Declaration of Retention Form'.Expert Assistance for a Critical Process"Many Spanish nationals who have become British citizens are simply unaware that they risk losing their Spanish nationality," says Thomas Minarik, Director of London Apostille Services Ltd. "This is a time-sensitive and legally complex issue. Our service provides the expertise and efficiency needed to navigate the process successfully, ensuring that individuals can retain their rights and connections to Spain."About London Apostille Services LtdLondon Apostille Services Ltd specialises in providing apostille and document legalisation services for individuals and businesses. With years of experience in handling UK Certificates of Naturalisation for use in Spain, the company offers a fast, reliable, and secure service, ensuring documents are correctly authenticated for international use. Learn more at https://apostillelondon.com

