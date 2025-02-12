BioSteel Reaffirms Commitment to Quality and Safety by Continuing NSF Certification Under New Ownership

BioSteel, proudly announces the continuation of its certification by NSF, reaffirming its commitment to product quality, safety, and transparency.

NSF Certified for Sport® is a crucial part of our promise to athletes and consumers, ensuring that every product meets the highest quality and safety standards.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , under the new ownership of entrepreneur and business leader Dan Crosby , remains steadfast in maintaining the highest standards of excellence that have earned the trust of professional athletes, teams, and consumers worldwide. NSF Certified for Sportcertification is a mark of integrity, ensuring that BioSteel products continue to meet rigorous third-party testing for safety, purity, and label accuracy. With BioSteel’s hydration and sports nutrition products trusted by athletes across major leagues including the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLS and MLB, maintaining certification to NSF Certified for Sportunderscores the brand’s dedication to clean, science-backed performance solutions. "BioSteel was built on the foundation of providing clean, safe, and effective hydration and nutrition products, and that commitment remains stronger than ever under our new leadership," said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel."We commend BioSteel for continuing to pursue transparency and quality under its new ownership," said David Trosin, Senior Manager, NSF. "Our certification process ensures products meet strict standards for safety, quality, and compliance. BioSteel’s continued commitment to NSF Certified for Sportdemonstrates their dedication to clean sport."With a renewed focus on innovation and growth, BioSteel continues to set the standard for hydration and sports nutrition. The brand’s ongoing NSF certification reinforces its commitment to transparency and excellence in an industry where trust is paramount. For more information on BioSteel and its NSF-certified products, visit www.BioSteel.com About BioSteelFounded with a mission to provide clean, healthy hydration and sports nutrition, BioSteel is trusted by professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and everyday consumers. Under new ownership, the brand remains committed to innovation, quality, and performance, ensuring its products continue to set the industry standard.About NSFNSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

