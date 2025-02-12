Milesight VS373 Radar Fall Detection Sensor - The Future of Care-giving and More

Milesight VS373 Radar Fall Detection Sensor

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aging population is growing rapidly, increasing the need for elderly care. By 2050, World Health Organization (WHO) expects the number of people aged 60 and older to exceed 2 billion. In Europe, 20% of the population is over 65, projected to rise to 30% by 2060. In Asia, the situation is equally pressing, with countries or regions like Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan facing rapidly aging populations.As the elderly population increases, so do the risks associated with aging, particularly falls. According to the European Commission, falls are the leading cause of injury-related deaths among older adults in Europe. These falls often go unnoticed for extended periods, leading to severe consequences due to delayed medical intervention. Additionally, elderly individuals living alone or those with disabilities face even greater challenges when it comes to monitoring their health and ensuring timely assistance in the event of an emergency.This highlights the urgent need for innovative solutions that provide real-time monitoring and fall detection , ensuring timely responses and reducing the impact of falls on elderly and disabled individuals.From Detection to Action with Precise MonitoringThis is where technology, such as the Milesight VS373 Radar Fall Detection Sensor, can play a pivotal role in improving the safety and well-being of these vulnerable populations. The Milesight VS373 Radar Fall Detection Sensor is designed to address the critical need for real-time fall detection and monitoring, particularly for elderly and disabled individuals. With its innovative features, the VS373 helps ensure that falls are detected quickly, allowing for timely intervention and reducing the risk of severe injuries.The Milesight VS373 Radar Fall Detection Sensor is an advanced solution designed to enhance safety and response in elderly and disabled care. The VS373 uses advanced 4D 60-GHz mmWave Radar with MIMO Array technology to detect falls with precision. This technology allows for non-contact monitoring, reducing the risk of false alarms and improving the accuracy of fall detection. It precisely detects falls without the need for wearable devices, offering a non-intrusive monitoring experience.The Milesight D2D communication protocol enhances the VS373's functionality, enabling seamless connectivity between multiple devices. This allows for more efficient real-time data exchange, ensuring that fall alerts are sent immediately to caregivers, monitoring stations, or emergency services. Besides, the sensor's working logic ensures accurate event handling with three phases, they are, Confirmation Phase, First Alert Phase and Emergency Alert Phase.With LoRaWAN connectivity for long-range, low-power communication for seamless integration with other devices, the VS373 is ideal for hospital care, healthcare facilities, and public spaces, providing real-time monitoring such as Room Occupancy Detection, Motionless&Over Stay Detection and Bed Presence Detection and faster response to emergencies.Comprehensive Use Cases for VS373 with Milesight D2D TechnologyFall Detection and Safety MonitoringThe Milesight VS373 Fall Detection Sensor ensures precise real-time monitoring for fall detection, motionlessness, and overstays, as well as bed presence and room occupancy detection. Leveraging its seamless connectivity through Milesight D2D technology, when detected events, such as falls or prolonged inactivity, the datat are transmitted to the Milesight UC100 Modbus-to-LoRaWAN Converter or UC300 LoRaWAN 4G IoT Controller to enable Alarm Notification and Automated Control. The system sends alarms to staff or caregivers for immediate intervention. Additionally, it can automate functions such as controlling curtains to maintain privacy or lighting adjustments to enhance safety and comfort.Room Occupancy and Bed Presence Detection with Smart Lighting ControlBy integrating the VS373 with Milesight WS50X and WS51X Smart Wall Sockets, the system creates an efficient, automated lighting control mechanism. The VS373 detects whether a room is occupied or if someone is in bed. When interlinked with the WS50X or WS51X, the system adjusts the lighting automatically, ensuring optimal brightness and energy efficiency. Lights can be turned on or off based on occupancy, enhancing user convenience while minimizing energy wastage.Room Occupancy Detection with Smart Climate and Lighting ControlThe VS373, when integrated with Milesight WT101 Smart Radiator Thermostat, WT201 Smart Thermostat, or WT30X Smart Fan Coil Thermostat, enables an intelligent ambient control system. The VS373 detects room occupancy and sends signals to the thermostats via Milesight D2D. These thermostats adjust the heating or cooling levels automatically, creating a comfortable environment. The system can also interoperate with smart lighting systems to adjust brightness based on occupancy, further enhancing the ambience. By synchronizing heating, cooling, and lighting with actual room usage, the system reduces energy consumption and operational costs, making it ideal for smart homes, hotels, and offices.Product Highlights:High Fall Detection Accuracy of Up to 99%24/7 Monitoring Even in Dark and Humid Environments100% Privacy ProtectionContactless Fall DetectionIP65 Waterproof and DustproofSupport DO InterfaceDetect Fall, Occupancy, Bed Presence, MovementInstant Alerts For Immediate InterventionSoftware Compatibility To Unlock Data PotentialApplications and ImpactBy providing timely alerts and reducing emergency response times, the VS373 significantly enhances safety while promoting peace of mind for users and caregivers alike. The VS373 is versatile and can be used in:Healthcare FacilitiesTo provide efficient, real-time monitoring of patients in nursing homes or assisted living centers.Public SpacesOne of the standout applications of the VS373 lies in its ability to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of public spaces, particularly in accessible restrooms located in high-traffic transportation hubs such as airports, train stations, and bus terminals.Key BenefitsReal-Time Fall DetectionThe VS373 uses cutting-edge radar and motion-sensing technology to instantly detect falls and send alerts to caregivers, family members, or emergency responders.Long Battery Life and Low Power ConsumptionThe sensor uses LoRaWAN for communication, ensuring efficient use of battery power and minimizing the need for frequent recharging.Seamless IntegrationWith Milesight’s D2D technology, the VS373 can be easily integrated into existing smart healthcare and monitoring systems, providing real-time fall detection as part of a broader IoT ecosystem.Non-Invasive and ComfortableThe VS373 operates without the need for wearable devices, offering a non-intrusive solution for users. This makes it especially suitable for elderly or disabled individuals who may have difficulty using wearable fall detection devices.Improved Response TimeBy providing instant notifications of falls, the VS373 reduces the time it takes for help to arrive, potentially saving lives.Enhanced SafetyFor elderly and disabled individuals, the peace of mind that comes from knowing they are being monitored can significantly improve their overall well-being.Cost Savings for CaregiversBy automating the monitoring process, the VS373 reduces the need for constant human surveillance, lowering labor costs for care facilities.The Milesight VS373 Radar Fall Detection Sensor represents a significant advancement in eldercare and disability support, offering precise, real-time fall detection in a non-invasive and user-friendly package. Combined with other products from the Milesight People Sensing Series, the VS373 helps create safer, more efficient environments for everyone.Other Products You May Also Like - Milesight People Sensing SeriesThe Milesight People Sensing Series offers a range of products designed to optimize building management, occupancy tracking, and smart city solutions. 