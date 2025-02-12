Clientron New High-Performance System Powered by Intel® Raptor Lake The Features of PT2800 POS styem

Clientron Revolutionizes Point-of-Sale with New High-Performance System Powered by Intel® Raptor Lake – PT2800

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clientron, a leading provider of innovative point-of-sale (POS) solutions, today announced the launch of its new 15.6" High-Performance POS System, designed to meet the demanding needs of modern retail and hospitality businesses. This cutting-edge system leverages the power-efficient IntelRaptor Lake Core™ i processor to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and versatility."We are thrilled to introduce our latest POS system, which represents a significant leap forward in performance, design, and functionality," said Miss Celine Chang, Deputy Sales Director at Clientron. "By incorporating the IntelRaptor Lake platform and a range of customizable options, we're empowering businesses to streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth."The new POS system boasts a sleek and modern design, featuring a 15.6” all-in-one panel PC with a bezel-free touch display for intuitive operation. Its key features include:Power-efficient IntelRaptor Lake Core™ i processor: Delivers exceptional performance while minimizing energy consumption.* 15.6” all-in-one panel PC with bezel-free touch display: Offers a modern and user-friendly interface.* Easy access M.2 SSD: Simplifies installation and maintenance, reducing downtime.* Optional VFD & 9.7” or 15.6" attached customer display: Enhances customer engagement and provides clear transaction information.* Support M.2 SSD M-Key connector with NVMe and SATA III: Provides flexible storage options for optimal performance.* Optional MSR, iButton, fingerprint, 2D scanner, and RFID: Offers various data capture options to suit specific business needs.* Optional stand with an embedded thermal printer: Creates a compact and efficient all-in-one solution.PT2800 features a 15.6” all-in-one panel PC with a bezel-free touch display for intuitive operation.The system's modular design and extensive customization options allow businesses to tailor the POS system to their specific requirements. The optional integrated peripherals, such as MSR, iButton, fingerprint reader, 2D scanner, and RFID, streamline transactions and improve efficiency. Furthermore, the optional stand with an embedded thermal printer creates a clean and clutter-free workspace. For more information about PT2800, please visit Clientron's website at: https://www.clientron.com/en/product.php?act=view&id=124

