Clientron Revolutionizes Point-of-Sale with New High-Performance System Powered by Intel® Raptor Lake – PT2800

Clientron New High-Performance System Powered by Intel® Raptor Lake

Clientron New High-Performance System Powered by Intel® Raptor Lake

The Features of PT2800 POS styem

The Features of PT2800 POS styem

Clientron Revolutionizes Point-of-Sale with New High-Performance System Powered by Intel® Raptor Lake – PT2800

By incorporating the Intel® Raptor Lake platform and various customizable options empowers businesses to streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth.”
— Miss Celine Chang, the Deputy Sales Director at Clientron
NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientron, a leading provider of innovative point-of-sale (POS) solutions, today announced the launch of its new 15.6" High-Performance POS System, designed to meet the demanding needs of modern retail and hospitality businesses. This cutting-edge system leverages the power-efficient Intel® Raptor Lake Core™ i processor to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and versatility.



"We are thrilled to introduce our latest POS system, which represents a significant leap forward in performance, design, and functionality," said Miss Celine Chang, Deputy Sales Director at Clientron. "By incorporating the Intel® Raptor Lake platform and a range of customizable options, we're empowering businesses to streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth."



The new POS system boasts a sleek and modern design, featuring a 15.6” all-in-one panel PC with a bezel-free touch display for intuitive operation. Its key features include:

Power-efficient Intel® Raptor Lake Core™ i processor: Delivers exceptional performance while minimizing energy consumption.
* 15.6” all-in-one panel PC with bezel-free touch display: Offers a modern and user-friendly interface.
* Easy access M.2 SSD: Simplifies installation and maintenance, reducing downtime.
* Optional VFD & 9.7” or 15.6" attached customer display: Enhances customer engagement and provides clear transaction information.
* Support M.2 SSD M-Key connector with NVMe and SATA III: Provides flexible storage options for optimal performance.
* Optional MSR, iButton, fingerprint, 2D scanner, and RFID: Offers various data capture options to suit specific business needs.
* Optional stand with an embedded thermal printer: Creates a compact and efficient all-in-one solution.


PT2800 features a 15.6” all-in-one panel PC with a bezel-free touch display for intuitive operation.

The system's modular design and extensive customization options allow businesses to tailor the POS system to their specific requirements. The optional integrated peripherals, such as MSR, iButton, fingerprint reader, 2D scanner, and RFID, streamline transactions and improve efficiency. Furthermore, the optional stand with an embedded thermal printer creates a clean and clutter-free workspace. For more information about PT2800, please visit Clientron's website at: https://www.clientron.com/en/product.php?act=view&id=124

Clientron Corp.
+886 2 2698 7068
service@clientron.com
Hazel Yang
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Clientron Revolutionizes Point-of-Sale with New High-Performance System Powered by Intel® Raptor Lake – PT2800

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Hazel Yang
Clientron Corp.
+886 2 2698 7068 service@clientron.com
Company/Organization
Clientron Corp.
3F, No. 75, Sec. 1, Sintai 5th Rd., Sijhih Dist.,
New Taipei City, 221
Taiwan
+886 2 2798 7068
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Clientron Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing highly integrated embedded solution to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years experiences in design, manufacturing, and after-sales-service, Clientron offers high quality and technology leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continuously providing the engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com .

Clientron POS, Thin Client, AUTO Electronics Manufacturer in Taiwan

More From This Author
Clientron Revolutionizes Point-of-Sale with New High-Performance System Powered by Intel® Raptor Lake – PT2800
Exploring Clientron Latest Endpoint Security Products, Smart Cockpit of EV and POS Systems at Taipei COMPUTEX 2024
Clientron garners the prestigious 2024 Taiwan Excellence Award for innovative Smart eCockpit of Electric Vehicle
View All Stories From This Author