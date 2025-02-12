Dresden driving German property market performance

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate values have surged in Dresden, which is the fastest growing German city in terms of house price inflation.Research by eXp Realty Germany revealed changing real estate costs over the last year, looking at the average growth across German cities based on the performance seen across both houses and apartments. The analysis shows that Dresden sits top of the pile with an increase of 8.9% between the first and final quarters of 2024.It’s likely buyers are drawn to the city due to its affordability, as prices stand at €3,165 per square metre on average for both houses and apartments, the third most affordable city behind Hannover (€2,735) and Dortmund (€2,492).Real estate values across Hannover have increased at the second highest rate, up by 7.7% in 2024, followed by Hamburg at 7.5%.Stuttgart saw the lowest rate of growth at 1%, whilst Munich remained by far the least affordable city with an average price of €6,614 per square metre.When looking specifically at the price increase of houses only, Dresden also leads with real estate values up 13.7% in 2024. However, when it comes to the increase seen in the value of apartments, Hannover is top, with a 12.7% rate of growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.