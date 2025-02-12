News Release – Developemental Disabilities Council 2025 Day at the Capitol Event

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

STATE COUNCIL ON DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

DAINTRY BARTOLDUS

EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATOR

HAWAI’I TO CELEBRATE DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES AWARENESS MONTH WITH DAY AT THE CAPITOL EVENT ON MARCH 5, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 11, 2025

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities (DD Council), along with community partners, will celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with the annual Day at the Capitol event on March 5, 2025. The event is expected to bring together 500 self-advocates, family members, service providers, and advocates to build awareness of the abilities and strengths of individuals with developmental disabilities.

This year’s theme, “Respect Yourself and All People with Disabilities,” highlights the importance of fostering respect, participation, and opportunities for all individuals, regardless of ability. Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is part of a nationwide campaign to promote greater understanding and recognition of the contributions individuals with developmental disabilities bring to our communities.

“This year’s theme reminds us that respect and inclusion are fundamental values that strengthen our entire community,” said DD Council Executive Administrator Daintry Bartoldus. “We encourage people to get to know individuals with developmental disabilities, recognize their talents, and work together to create a more inclusive Hawai‘i.”

Throughout the Day at the Capitol, participants will engage in discussions with legislators from their home districts, attend public hearings, take a tour of the State Capitol, give testimony at a mock hearing, and learn about the legislative process through a presentation from the Public Access Room. The event also provides an opportunity for networking among advocates, families, and organizations working to enhance the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities.

The annual “Day at the Capitol” event is a collaborative venture coordinated by the DD Council in partnership with the Family Health Services Division, the University of Hawai‘i Center on Disability Studies, Hawai‘i Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Public Access Room – Legislative Reference Bureau, Hawai‘i Disability Rights Center, Hawai‘i Self Advocacy Advisory Council, Disability and Communication Access Board, Special Parent and Information Network, Office of Language Access, the Hilopa‘a Family to Family Health Information Center, Maternal and Child Health Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Program, Department of Human Services Med-Quest Division, Office of Elections, Department of Education Community Children’s Council, and Hawai‘i State Department of Education Monitoring and Compliance Branch.

As Hawai‘i observes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the Council encourages all residents to celebrate the achievements of individuals with developmental disabilities, advocate for their full inclusion in all aspects of life, and work toward a more supportive and inclusive community.

About the Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities:

The Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities works to ensure individuals with developmental disabilities have the opportunity to lead full and meaningful lives. By advocating for policies and fostering partnerships, the Council supports individuals and families in achieving self-determination, independence, and inclusion in all aspects of community life.

Media Contact:

Daintry Bartoldus

Executive Administrator

Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities

[email protected]

Phone: 808-586-8100