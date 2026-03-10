Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,171 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release – ALL CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU, MAUI, AND MOLOKAʻI CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

     JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

 

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE
ACTING CHAIRPERSON 

 

ALL CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU, MAUI, AND MOLOKAʻI CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER 

                                         

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

March 10, 2026

 

HONOLULU – Due to the powerful approaching storms, all camping areas on Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 1 a.m. until further notice. 

 

The National Weather Service advises that storm impacts, particularly Friday and Saturday, are expected to be severe and may continue beyond Sunday, March 15.  

 

DLNR is asking for everyone’s cooperation with all announcements of area closures.  People are advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge or high surf. Emergency response or rescue from these areas may be delayed. 

 

Individuals with lodging (cabin) reservations will be contacted directly by the State Parks district offices to discuss options, which may include continued stay.  

 

Refunds will be credited to the accounts of anyone who misses camping nights due to storm closures. 

 

Residents and visitors can find information on preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge on the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/) and county emergency management agencies’ websites.  

 

More weather information is available at: https://www.weather.gov/hfo

 

For updates on storm related park closures, please visit the Hawaiʻi State Parks webpage at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/ 

 

# # #

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DLNR News Release – ALL CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU, MAUI, AND MOLOKAʻI CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.