DLNR News Release – ALL CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU, MAUI, AND MOLOKAʻI CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
RYAN KANAKA‘OLE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 10, 2026
HONOLULU – Due to the powerful approaching storms, all camping areas on Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 1 a.m. until further notice.
The National Weather Service advises that storm impacts, particularly Friday and Saturday, are expected to be severe and may continue beyond Sunday, March 15.
DLNR is asking for everyone’s cooperation with all announcements of area closures. People are advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge or high surf. Emergency response or rescue from these areas may be delayed.
Individuals with lodging (cabin) reservations will be contacted directly by the State Parks district offices to discuss options, which may include continued stay.
Refunds will be credited to the accounts of anyone who misses camping nights due to storm closures.
Residents and visitors can find information on preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge on the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/) and county emergency management agencies’ websites.
More weather information is available at: https://www.weather.gov/hfo
For updates on storm related park closures, please visit the Hawaiʻi State Parks webpage at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/
