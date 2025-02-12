PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release

February 12, 2025 DepEd commended for swift action on EDCOM recommendations The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) commended the pronouncement of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and the Department of Education (DepEd), committing that 15,000 new plantilla positions will be allocated to ensure that each school has a principal regardless of size. In its Year Two Report, entitled "Fixing the Foundations", EDCOM 2 highlighted the urgent need to fill the significant number of vacant principal positions across the country, with almost 25,000 public schools not having principals. DepEd has since announced that it is taking immediate steps to address this concern, deploying over 15,000 principals within the year. Among the interventions include appointing the 7,916 NQESH (National Qualifying Exam for School Heads) passers, instructing principals detailed to offices to return to their assigned schools, and reassigning surplus principal positions to schools in need. DepEd also recently signed a partnership with the National Electrification Administration to address the electrification of last mile schools. The EDCOM Year Two Report similarly noted the concern, with 1,500 out of 9,000 last mile schools not having electricity, with many found in Cotabato, Palawan, Sulu, and Zamboanga del Sur. "The lack of school leaders and the persistence of infrastructure problems like the absence of electricity in remote areas were longstanding obstacles to providing quality education. Addressing these concerns is a significant step forward to ensure that every public school in our country is a conducive space for learning," said EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Win Gatchalian. EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo added, "Education is the foundation of our nation's progress, and addressing these gaps is crucial to building a brighter future for all Filipinos. The swift action taken by the President and DepEd reflects their unwavering commitment to prioritizing education and uplifting the lives of our learners, especially those in the most marginalized communities." As EDCOM 2 continues its mandate to review and recommend reforms in the Philippine education system, it remains committed to working closely with DepEd, in urgently addressing the remaining challenges to ensure that every Filipino child has access to quality education. "We thank President Marcos and Secretary Angara (also our former EDCOM Commissioner), for their decisive leadership in resolving these longstanding concerns in basic education. We commit to working closely with DepEd and supporting its continued efforts to address our learning crisis," said EDCOM Executive Director, Dr. Karol Mark Yee.

