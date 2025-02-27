Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,224 in the last 365 days.

Fast Lane Drive Orange County Names EuroCar as Official Auto Dealer

Fast Lane Drive Orange County

Fast Lane Drive Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Lane Drive Orange County is proud to announce a new sponsorship agreement with EuroCar, naming the luxury and exotic auto dealer as the Official Auto Dealer of Fast Lane Drive Orange County. This partnership unites two premium brands that share a passion for excellence, luxury, and a dynamic lifestyle.

EuroCar will gain access to exclusive opportunities, integrating into high-end events and networking experiences that define Fast Lane Drive Orange County. As a premier members-only club, Fast Lane Drive curates tailored gatherings, exhilarating drives, and philanthropic initiatives that create lasting connections. The club strengthens its network through multi-chapter events and single or multi-day experiences in sought-after destinations such as Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Paris, Tokyo, Monaco and many more across the US.

Fast Lane Drive isn’t just about cars, it’s a way of life. Membership is limited to cultivate an elite and engaged community. Members take part in unforgettable drives, sophisticated social events, and opportunities to expand their personal and professional networks.

About Fast Lane Drive

Fast Lane Drive was founded in 2018 in San Diego by Clement Connor and a group of friends who shared a love for cars, adventure, and building meaningful connections. The club has since expanded to over 20 chapters from San Diego to Monaco, with over 1,500 members globally. By curating exceptional networking opportunities, private drives, and high-end social gatherings, Fast Lane Drive ensures that members experience an elite community that extends beyond the road. Through philanthropy and exclusive events, the club continues to make a lasting impact.

For more information about Fast Lane Drive, visit

https://fastlanedrive.com/

For more information about EuroCar, visit

https://www.eurocaroc.com/

Ondar Tarlow
Fast Lane Drive Orange County
ondar@fastlanedrive.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fast Lane Drive Orange County Names EuroCar as Official Auto Dealer

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more