LenderHomePage Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Trust

LenderHomePage

LHP ensures mortgage professionals benefit from industry-leading safeguards, reliable system performance, and enhanced borrower trust.

At LHP, we understand that trust is the foundation of the mortgage industry. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance underscores our relentless commitment to security, reliability, and innovation.” — Rocky Foroutan, CEO

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LenderHomePage, a leading provider of marketing and productivity tools for loan officers, mortgage brokers, and lenders, proudly announces that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, a major milestone demonstrating its dedication to the highest standards of data security and privacy.The SOC 2 Type II certification, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a rigorous audit that evaluates a company’s information security controls over an extended period. This compliance affirms that LenderHomePage maintains robust security, availability, and confidentiality protocols, ensuring that clients’ data remains protected at every level.What This Means for LenderHomePage ClientsMortgage professionals handle highly sensitive borrower data daily, making security a top priority. By achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, LenderHomePage provides its clients with:✅ Enhanced Data Security – Industry-leading safeguards to protect borrower and business data from breaches and cyber threats.✅ Trust & Compliance – Meets stringent financial industry standards, making it easier for lenders to remain compliant with regulatory requirements.✅ Reliable Performance – Guaranteed system availability and uptime, ensuring uninterrupted access to critical mortgage tools.✅ Competitive Advantage – Gives mortgage professionals confidence that their technology provider is invested in top-tier security and compliance, fostering stronger relationships with borrowers and partners.“At LenderHomePage, we understand that trust is the foundation of the mortgage industry,” said Rocky Foroutan, CEO. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance underscores our relentless commitment to security, reliability, and innovation—so that our clients can focus on growing their business with peace of mind.”This achievement further solidifies LenderHomePage as a trusted digital partner for loan officers, mortgage brokers, and lenders, ensuring a seamless, secure, and compliant mortgage technology experience.For more information about LenderHomePage and its SOC 2 Type II compliance, visit www.lenderhomepage.com About LenderHomePageLenderHomePage is a premier provider of mortgage technology solutions, offering intuitive digital tools that empower mortgage professionals to streamline their workflow, enhance borrower engagement, and drive business growth. Through its secure, scalable, and user-friendly platform, LenderHomePage continues to revolutionize the way the mortgage industry operates.Media Contact:

