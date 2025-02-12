New CBAM software provides affordable carbon reporting for SMEs and enterprises

The EU CBAM Importer software by The Sustainability Cloud, helps CBAM declarants generate their CBAM reports within minutes.

To make CBAM reporting accessible, The Sustainability Cloud’s EU CBAM Importer software has plans starting at €0

INDIA, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) nears its mandatory reporting phase, the EU’s €6.57 trillion import market lacks access to affordable technology to meet the regulation. Focusing on building the carbon emission reporting capability of import businesses, The Sustainability Cloud, a pioneering sustainability management and climate action software provider, has launched EU CBAM Importer software.

The three main challenges currently faced by importers for CBAM reporting are data collection from global supply chains, carbon cost predictions for emissions and access to affordable carbon accounting and reporting technology.

Highlighting how the all-new CBAM solution prepares businesses for carbon reporting, Mayank Chauhan, CEO & Co-founder, The Sustainability Cloud said, “The EU leads in sustainability globally, but its green transition hinges on SMEs accessing affordable technology. As SMEs form 99% of importing enterprises, they are most exposed to carbon-based trade regulations like CBAM. They need a seamless solution to simplify carbon data collection, automate reporting, and minimize time, effort, and costs—without disrupting their operations.”

CBAM compliance mandates technological infrastructure, which can be expensive and out of bounds for small businesses. To make the software accessible to businesses of all sizes, the EU CBAM Importer software has plans starting at just €0, letting importers generate their CBAM reports for free. In pre-launch phase, the software has already seen interest from 1000+ importers across the EU.

Atindra Chandel, SVP Product & Marketing & Co-founder, The Sustainability Cloud, said, “Access to technology is critical for not just CBAM compliance but for businesses to remain relevant in the sustainability-conscious economy. Manual data entry can be error-prone when reporting several imports. Over time, this approach consumes valuable hours that businesses could use to make strategic decisions. Software-based automation not only improves accuracy but also forecasts carbon costs and helps importers avoid penalties.”

The launch of the EU CBAM Importer Software builds on The Sustainability Cloud’s extensive experience in assisting over 1,000 exporters outside the EU with their carbon reports for CBAM compliance. Atindra added, “CBAM is a double-sided coin that involves importers and exporters alike. We saw how importers struggled to collaborate with their supply chains to collect accurate emission data, and exporters lacked the resources to provide it. The EU CBAM Importer software bridges that gap, ensuring seamless collaboration and compliance for both importers and exporters.”

Meet CBAM compliance in minutes with TSC’s EU CBAM Importer software

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.