Accountant Shortage Relief – New Professional Designation for Lease Accountants

Certified Global Lease Accountant

The Lease Accounting Institute has launched the Certified Global Lease Accountant (CGLA) training program and professional designation.

The CGLA training program and professional designation will benefit lease accountants at all career levels by formalizing a global credential for our growing profession.” — Matt Waters, CPA, CGLA

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lease accounting is a specialized area within the field of accounting. The demand for proficient lease accountants has increased over the past decade due to the new lease accounting standards, ASC 842 and IFRS 16. At the same time, there has been a growing shortage of accountants. Young professionals contemplating a career in accounting have been discouraged by the perception of monotonous tasks and significant barriers to entry.Industry veteran Matt Waters founded the Lease Accounting Institute to address the talent shortage. Waters, a CPA, has over 20 years of experience leading lease accounting teams at The Home Depot, American Tower, and CoStar Real Estate Manager. Waters is the lead instructor for the CGLA training program, where he imparts practical knowledge derived from real-world experience. CGLA graduates are equipped to apply lease accounting best practices at any company with any software solution.“We are in the midst of a talent crisis in the accounting profession,” said Waters. “However, there are three positive trends in lease accounting: professionals from other fields, like real estate, are stepping up to fill the talent gap; CPAs and accountants are specializing; and the specialty of lease accounting offers engaging work for young professionals. Lease accountants track vast portfolios of real estate, fleets of airplanes, ships, and more! The CGLA training program and professional designation will benefit lease accountants at all career levels by formalizing a global credential for our growing profession.”The CGLA program is offered online in a self-study format and graduates earn 16 CPE credits.For additional details and to enroll, please visit www.cglainstitute.com

