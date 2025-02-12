Ludacris Makes Moves in Ai Technology, Launches Music Production App at Metro Atlanta School

Ludacris and The Ludacris Foundation visit Utopian Academy for the Arts High School of Morrow, GA, to launch the new TechTunes program, which uses Ai technology to help students learn about music production.

Ludacris is helping youth to become music technology pioneers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ludacris and The Ludacris Foundation are proud to announce the launch of TechTunes, a trailblazing, new initiative that is the culmination of 25 years of music-making combined with the latest emerging technology, AI. TechTunes, a Ludacris Foundation program, will bridge the gap between technology and music production to help young creatives be more equipped for future music and entertainment jobs.

“We at the Ludacris Foundation realize that not every youth gets an equal chance at opportunities in life. We want to lend a hand and help them to be successful by providing youth with hands-on experience, resources, networking and proper skill sets that align with music industry needs,” said Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. “Our goal is to build a pipeline from high schools into college or directly into the music industry.”

“In collaboration with Microsoft, The Ludacris Foundation and its TechTunes program will provide tools and experiences that will build the skills and resumes of students through enhanced access to music technology, workshops, and music community/corporate activations and programs,” said Roberta Shields, President of the Ludacris Foundation. “Using Microsoft Copilot, TechTunes introduces youth to emerging technology.” https://theludacrisfoundation.org/techtunes

Utopian Academy for the Arts High School of Morrow, GA, was chosen as the pilot site for the TechTunes program because of its record of providing innovative, high-quality, arts-focused educational opportunities for enterprising students. The school’s curriculum is designed to prepare students for success in college and careers. “At Utopian Academy, we use the tools of the trade in project–based learning activities that expose our students to the real-world duties of professionals in music, theatre, and film production," said Artesius Miller, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Utopian Academy Charter School Network, which is composed of four schools (utopianacademy.com). "Thanks to the Ludacris Foundation, our scholars will be able to use trailblazing AI through the TechTunes program to develop a better understanding of technological advances in the emerging music and entertainment industries.”

“This is a perfect fit for us,” said Darrell Booker, Tech Community Acceleration Manager at Microsoft, who leads Microsoft’s Nonprofit Tech Acceleration program, which is committed to increasing technology access for nonprofit organizations that serve historically underrepresented communities. “We welcome working with nonprofits like the Ludacris Foundation to help bridge the digital divide and level the playing field in communities of color.”

For more information, please contact Barry Florence, BDC at 202.365.5401 or Barry3055@gmail.com.

About the Ludacris Foundation

Founded in 2001 by multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® award winning artist and actor, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, The Ludacris Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The Foundation inspires youth through education and memorable experiences to live their dreams; thereby uplifting families, communities and fostering economic development. The foundation’s program focus is in three key areas (3L’s): Leadership and Education; Living Healthy and LudaCares. Our efforts reach youth at all age levels. For more information, visit www.theludacrisfoundation.org.

CONTACT: Barry L. Florence, 202-365-5401

Publicist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.