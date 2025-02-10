DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEANAKOLU ORCHARD FOR MAINTENANCE, Feb. 10, 2025
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON
TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEANAKOLU ORCHARD FOR MAINTENANCE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Feb. 10, 2025
HONOLULU – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces that the Keanakolu Orchard, located in the Hilo Forest Reserve on Hawaiʻi Island, will be closed starting tomorrow, Feb. 11, for routine orchard maintenance.
Also known as the Humuʻula Orchard, Keanakolu sits at about 6,000 feet elevation and is home to various non-native fruit trees including apple, cherry, plum, and apricot. Personal collection permits are available online or at DOFAW’s Hawaiʻi Island District Office in Hilo.
The temporary closure will run through Friday, Feb. 14.
# # #
Media Contact:
Ryan Aguilar
Communications Specialist
Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
Communications Office: 808-587-0396
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.