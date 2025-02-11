2/11/15 – DIAMOND HEAD STATE PARK TEMPORARY CLOSURES FOR ROCKFALL MITIGATION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

DIAMOND HEAD STATE PARK TEMPORARY CLOSURES FOR ROCKFALL MITIGATION

HONOLULU – An ongoing construction project at Diamond Head State Monument will require full park closures in March and April. These closures are necessary for the safety of visitors and staff while contractors work to stabilize loose rocks around the Kāhala Tunnel.

Full Park Closures:

March 4-7 (Tuesday-Friday)

March 11-14 (Tuesday-Friday)

Spring Break (March 17-28) – No Full Closure

April 1-4 (Tuesday-Friday)

April 8-11 (Tuesday-Friday)

April 14-17 (Monday-Thursday)

During these full closures, access to the park will be restricted, and no visitors will be allowed entry. Employees will access the crater via the Kapahulu Tunnel between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. A security guard will be stationed at the entry gate leading to the tunnel for the duration of each closure.

During Spring Break, the park will remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contractors will work in the park between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. The Kapahulu Tunnel will be used by employees during these hours, and a guard will be posted at the entry gate leading to the tunnel from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Partial Park Closures:

The park will close early, at 2 p.m., on these dates.

March 3 (Monday)

(Monday) March 10 (Monday)

(Monday) March 31 (Monday)

(Monday) April 7 (Monday)

(Monday) April 14 (Monday)

(Monday) April 18 (Friday)

“The safety of our visitors and employees is our top priority,” said Curt Cottrell, administrator of the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP). “While the closures may cause some inconvenience, the rockfall mitigation work is critical to maintaining a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits Diamond Head State Monument.”

The project began on January 6 and is expected to last through July. The contract amount is $5,595,200.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Diamond Head rockfall mitigation project (February 7, 2025) – https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gc90ta4n6a6lj5eic0o3j/Diamond-Head-Rockfall-Mitigation-Project-Feb-07-2025.mov?rlkey=u73490f2pgfgvdpb0xt7wg0mu&st=x0gbw8zh&dl=0

Photographs – Diamond Head rockfall mitigation project (February 7, 2025) – https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6pdh73bw7fyp6q3q1w33i/ADD0r_r-DVm8ckwfu8y3epY?rlkey=wo20wtocef5w6cr05ozxrv1nz&st=tthorl4v&dl=0

Media contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]