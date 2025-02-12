AVACEN Medical® Welcomes Danielle Forsgren as President

AVACEN XL Author Danielle Forsgren AVACEN Medical

The AVACEN Bord of Directors Unanimously Approves Promoting CMO Danielle Forsgren to its President.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVACEN Medical , an innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of safe, easy to use, noninvasive, made in the USA, drug-free alternatives for pain management and innovative perioperative medical devices, today announced the appointment of co-founder Danielle Forsgren as its President.Danielle has over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing. As the Company’s top salesperson and Chief Marketing Officer, she developed several strategic initiatives to globally expand sales. Her efforts of the last 5 years have placed the Company on the INC. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the US for record 5 straight years, which is a feat accomplished by only 6% of those who make the INC. list.“As we continue to expand globally, Danielle’s AVACEN knowledge and international insight will prove instrumental to our strategic growth," said Thomas G. Muehlbauer, CEO and co-founder of AVACEN Medical.Prior to joining AVACEN Medical, Danielle had over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and management including the role of CEO and President of Suisse Botanicas, a cosmeceutical skincare company. She has extensive theatre, radio, public speaking and TV experience including multiple appearances on QVC.“I’m excited to take on this new role at AVACEN Medical while continuing to work alongside an impressive and dedicated team of professionals who are mission and customer focused on delivering innovative, non-invasive medical device solutions globally to address significant market needs,” said Forsgren,” I look forward to using my experience and drive to support AVACEN’s next phase of global growth.”About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last 5 years, is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud’s, and Lyme disease. Recently the Company has developed several innovative perioperative medical devices it intends to launch in the next 12 months. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Marc Yap, Director Business Development at (888) 428-2236 x710 or myap@AVACEN.com.

