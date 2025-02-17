Premio Meets Industrial HMI Market Demands with its New AIO Series Industrial Touchscreen PC and Touch Monitor

Premio’s Latest All-in-One Touchscreen Computer & Monitor Premio Inc Brand Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a leading global provider of rugged edge computing and industrial display solutions, expands its AIO All-in-One Industrial Touchscreen Computer lineup with the launch of the AIO-200-ASL-3L Series. In addition, the AIO Series now includes the AIO-200-MX Industrial Monitor, providing greater flexibility and scalability for various industrial and commercial applications.

Building on the success of the AIO-200-ADL Series, the newly launched AIO-200-ASL-3L introduces significant upgrades in performance and connectivity. Powered by Premio’s CT-DAL11 Industrial Motherboard, this model not only supports Intel® Alder Lake-N N97, like its predecessor, but also offers the latest Intel® Atom® x7835RE as an advanced processor option. The Intel® Atom® x7835RE features 8 Efficiency Cores (E-Cores), delivering optimized multitasking, improved power efficiency, and enhanced real-time computing—ideal for industrial automation and edge AI applications. Additionally, its Intel® UHD Graphics with 32 Execution Units provides better image processing, smoother visual performance, and improved 4K display support for data visualization and HMI interfaces.

One of the most notable upgrades in the AIO-200-ASL-3L is its expanded connectivity, featuring three 2.5GbE LAN ports for faster data transmission, seamless network redundancy, and more reliable machine-to-machine communication. Furthermore, the integration of dual Nano SIM slots enables 5G connectivity, ensuring high-speed, low-latency communication for industrial IoT deployments and remote monitoring applications.

"Connectivity is a major requirement in industrial automation, and the AIO-200-ASL-3L delivers on this with three LAN ports and 5G-ready capabilities," said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing for Premio. "This level of flexibility allows businesses to future-proof their industrial applications while maintaining secure and high-speed data communication in real-time environments."

AIO-200-ASL-3L Key Features

• Supports Intel® Alder Lake-N N97 & Intel® Atom® x7835RE

• 3x LAN ports for enhanced connectivity

• Dual Nano SIM sockets for 5G communication

• IP65-rated front panel for water and dust resistance

• 10.1”, 15.6”, and 21.5” Full HD capacitive touchscreen

• Wide voltage input (12-36V) for flexible deployment

• Certified for safety and reliability: CE, FCC, CB, UL, UKCA, IC

For applications that require a rugged industrial display without an integrated computer, Premio adds more value in the AIO Series with the AIO-200-MX Series Industrial Monitors. These monitors maintain the same durable construction and high-resolution capacitive touch technology as the AIO-200-ASL-3L but are designed solely as display solutions. Without the built-in computing hardware, the AIO-200-MX provides the same industrial-grade screen while allowing users to connect it to external computing systems for greater flexibility at a competitive budget.

AIO-200-MX Key Features

• Three sizes 10.1” 15.6” 21.5”

• IP65-rated front panel for water and dust resistance

• 10-point PCAP capacitive touchscreen for precise touch control

• Scratch-resistant 7H hardness IK07 impact protection

• Dual display output HDMI and DisplayPort (DP)

• Wide operating temperature -10°C to 50°C

• Certified for safety and reliability: CE FCC CB UL UKCA IC

With the AIO-200-ASL-3L and AIO-200-MX Series, Premio expands its industrial computing portfolio with even more rugged and flexible HMI solutions. Whether for a fully integrated touchscreen computer or a standalone monitor, the AIO Series ensures durability, seamless integration, and reliable performance in demanding environments. The AIO-200-MX industrial touch monitor will be available in May 2025, while the AIO-200-ASL-3L industrial touchscreen computer is available now.

To learn more about Premio’s AIO-200-ASL-3L and AIO-200-MX Series, contact our embedded and edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.

Meet AIO-200 Series: IP65 All-in-One Touchscreen Computer

