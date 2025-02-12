Dwell House Launches to Transform Empty Spaces into Homes for Those Merging out of Homelessness

Emily Ihle | Founder & CEO Welcome Home, Tami & Mike

SIDNEY, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dwell House , a newly established public charity, is on a mission to turn empty spaces into fully furnished homes for individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness. Through community collaboration and donations, Dwell House can provide thoughtfully designed spaces to ensure that those in need have a true sense of home.Founder Emily Ihle was inspired to start Dwell House after recognizing a critical gap in the transition from homelessness to permanent housing. While many families receive support to secure a place to live, they often lack the transportation, manpower, or financial resources to furnish their new space. This leaves them in an empty home—without beds, seating, cookware, or even basic household necessities. Dwell House was created to lift that burden, providing furniture, décor, and home essentials to transform houses into places of healing, hope, and stability.The need is significant. In 2024, 11,759 people in Ohio were experiencing homelessness—a 3% increase from the previous year. Nearly 10% of them are in Shelby County. A large percentage of these individuals and families do have access to safe shelter, and resources such as case management, financial assistance, job training, and medical support. With time, many will become eligible for permanent housing, a huge milestone on their journey to stability.But here’s the challenge: When they finally receive the keys to their new home, it’s often completely empty. After overcoming so many obstacles, families are faced with yet another burden—filling their space with the essentials they need to truly thrive.That’s where Dwell House steps in. "A home is more than four walls—it’s a place where hope is restored and new beginnings are made," said Emily Ihle, Founder & CEO of Dwell House. "Our mission is to provide not just furniture, but a foundation for stability and self-sufficiency."How to Get Involved Dwell House relies completely on the generosity of the community to make its mission possible. There are several ways to help:● Donate Gently Used Items & Furniture – Dwell House accepts gently used furniture, household goods, and décor to furnish homes for families in need. Give Monetarily – Donations can be made securely through the PayPal link on the website to support operational costs and essential purchases.● Shop Our Amazon Wishlist – Supporters can purchase much-needed home essentials directly from the Amazon Wishlist on the website, ensuring every family receives high-quality, necessary items.For more information on Dwell House, how to get involved, or to make a donation, visit dwellhouse.us.Dwell House is a public charity dedicated to turning empty spaces into homes for individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness. By providing thoughtfully furnished and decorated living spaces, Dwell House helps people move forward with dignity, security, and a renewed sense of hope.

Tami & Mike | Dwell Day

