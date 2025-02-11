Three new bridges officially opened today in Malaita Malaita Province today officially took ownership of three newly constructed bridges along the Auki-Dala road strip, marking […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.