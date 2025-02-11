Attorney General Platkin, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announce Preliminary Super Bowl Wagering Totals

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) today announced preliminary wagering data related to Super Bowl LIX played on February 9, 2025.

Preliminary wagering statistics reported by Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey equine racetracks show that wagering on this year’s Super Bowl totaled approximately $168.7 million, with a projected total sports wagering payout of $143.5 million. This resulted in a win of nearly $25.2 million for the sports wagering books.

The total wagering reflects a 19% increase over wagering from the 2024 Super Bowl, which was $141.6 million.

These revenue figures include New Jersey’s 11 retail sports books and 14 sports wagering mobile applications.

