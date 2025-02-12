ARYA Establishes New U.S. Headquarters in Las Vegas, Strengthening Global AI and Innovation Leadership

Robert Wilson, ARYA Founder and CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARYA, a global leader in secure and integrated enterprise communications, is proud to announce the movement of its U.S. Headquarters to Las Vegas, Nevada. This strategic move underscores ARYA's commitment to enhancing community safety and resiliency in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.With the launch of ARYA’s City Connect technology in Las Vegas, New York, London, Belfast, Austin, Sydney, Dubai, and Tokyo, Las Vegas emerges as the optimal location for ARYA’s continued innovation and global expansion.ARYA has revolutionized the communications landscape with the first-of-its-kind platform, seamlessly integrating quantum safe communications, data visualization, and data security to protect people, assets, and intellectual property. By delivering critical information to the right people at precisely the right time, ARYA empowers organizations and communities to respond to daily challenges and crises with unparalleled precision and efficiency.As ARYA expands its presence to this vibrant region, we are dedicated to helping Las Vegas businesses, organizations, and communities thrive by providing a reliable and advanced communications infrastructure that addresses their unique needs.ARYA’s platform is the culmination of insights and expertise from senior leaders across large corporations, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, law enforcement, and technology sectors. Designed to solve critical communication challenges, ARYA is enabling organizations to create safer environments, reduce crime, and build stronger communities.ARYA offers a scalable backbone for Las Vegas organizations, ensuring seamless communication across sectors, from hospitality and entertainment to public safety and infrastructure. This expansion solidifies ARYA’s mission to protect what matters most while fostering societal improvement.About ARYAARYA is a new world of integrated enterprise communications enabled by the latest in AI and quantum technologies to provide organizational resilience, operational continuity, and enhanced daily and crisis communications through its integrated communication architecture.ARYA has built the first integrated communications and data visualization platform to protect people, assets, and intellectual property, getting the right information to the right people at precisely the right time.ARYA has brought together global senior leaders of large corporations, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, law enforcement and technology to co-develop this communications platform that the world has been seeking to solve their communication needs, to help improve society and reduce crime in communities.ARYA’s groundbreaking technology provides a backbone to make communities safer and more resilient.For more information, visit: https://www.ARYA.Earth/

