GEORGIA, February 11 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the following appointments: Mason Rountree to the Paulding County State Court and Melissa Poole as the Solicitor General of Long County.

Mason B. Rountree is a native Georgian and founding partner of Rountree Law Firm in Paulding County, where he practiced primarily non-domestic civil litigation, misdemeanor criminal defense, and small business law. Rountree graduated from the University of Georgia with a business degree in economics and from Georgia State University College of Law. While attending law school, Rountree interned for Georgia Supreme Court Justices George Carley and Hugh Thompson. Upon graduating with his J.D., he served as the law clerk in the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit for the Honorable Superior Court Judges Arthur Fudger; William A. Foster, III; and Marion Cummings. Rountree joined the law firm of Brock, Clay, Wilson & Rogers in Cobb County in 1996 as a civil litigation associate before forming his law firm in 1999. He also previously served part-time as Judge of the City of Dallas. Rountree and his wife, Ana, have four children, one grandchild, and enjoy spending time on the water looking for wildlife on the Georgia coast and exploring their bat cave in west Georgia.

Melissa Poole currently serves as an assistant district attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit and a solicitor for the City of Richmond Hill. Poole received her bachelor's degree in international studies from Mount Vernon College and her J.D. from Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law. After graduation, she served as a law clerk in the Oconee Judicial Circuit. Poole then joined the firm King & Spalding before joining the District Attorney's Office in 2001. She has also worked as a certified mediator in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit. Poole has three children and is involved in their schools, including serving on both the parent's council and the booster club.