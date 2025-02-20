The Catskill Project Honored with Best Sustainable Real Estate Development 2024 - North East USA

Raises Three More Passive House-Designed Homes with Bensonwood Tektoniks

LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catskill Project, a leader in sustainable and fossil-free residential development, is proud to be named Best Sustainable Real Estate Development 2024 - North East USA by BUILD magazine. This accolade is a testament to The Catskill Project's commitment to redefining luxury living through world-class energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

At the same time, The Catskill Project is celebrating a major construction milestone-raising three new Passive House-designed homes in partnership with Bensonwood Tektoniks, a renowned leader in precision-crafted, high-performance building systems. This latest progress brings The Catskill Project even closer to realizing its vision of a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral community in the Catskill Mountains.

"Our mission has always been to set a new standard for sustainable living," said Greg Hale, Co-Founder of The Catskill Project. "Winning this award while simultaneously raising three more Passive House homes is a testament to the momentum behind our vision-a future where high-performance, fossil-free homes are the norm, not the exception.”

A Benchmark for Sustainable Luxury Living

Each home at The Catskill Project is meticulously designed and constructed to meet Passive House standards, ensuring ultra-low energy consumption, exceptional indoor air quality, and unparalleled comfort. The all-electric homes are solar-powered and seamlessly integrated into the breathtaking natural surroundings of the Catskill Mountains, providing a unique lifestyle that aligns modern convenience with environmental responsibility.

Why The Catskill Project Stands Out:

• Award-Winning Sustainability - Recognized by BUILD magazine for excellence in green real estate development.

• Fossil-Free Living - 100%-electric, solar-powered, with no reliance on fossil fuels.

• Passive House Standards Cutting-edge energy efficiency for minimal environmental impact.

• Precision-Engineered Construction - Built with Bensonwood Tektoniks’ advanced, sustainable building systems, with low carbon materials and techniques for superior durability and resilience.

• Seamless Integration: Designed to complement the natural landscape of the Catskill Mountains.

• Modern Comfort & Design - Luxury living with a low-carbon footprint

About BUILD Magazine

BUILD magazine (Build-Review.com) is a leading digital publication dedicated to the global construction and property sectors. The quarterly magazine showcases innovative projects, companies, and industry leaders shaping the future of sustainable architecture, engineering, and real estate.

About The Catskill Project

The Catskill Project is an innovative real estate development pioneering fossil-free, high-performance homes in the heart of the Catskill Mountains. Designed to Passive House standards, each home seamlessly combines modern luxury with environmental responsibility, creating a first-of-its-kind sustainable community. To learn more about The Catskill Project, explore the latest construction updates, or inquire about available homes, visit thecatskillproject.com.

About Bensonwood Tektoniks

Bensonwood Tektoniks is a pioneer in high-performance building systems, specializing in precision-engineered, sustainable construction. With a commitment to innovation, durability, and energy efficiency, Bensonwood Tektoniks creates advanced prefabricated structures that meet the highest environmental standards. Their expertise ensures that every home at The Catskill Project is built with superior craftsmanship, minimal waste, and a reduced carbon footprint.

