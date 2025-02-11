Minister Fajon on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science

SLOVENIA, February 11 - “Empowering women in science is crucial to promoting gender equality and sustainable development worldwide, fostering healthier societies, stronger economies and a more peaceful world. Slovenia is committed to increasing women’s participation in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and science-related careers, which is essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, from healthy lifestyles and safe drinking water to economic growth and global partnerships,” Minister Fajon wrote in her message on this special day.

According to the Minister, Slovenia has placed science, technology and innovation at the heart of its diplomacy. Recognising the interdependence of science, culture and diplomacy for peace and development, Slovenia is developing tools to integrate these dimensions into its foreign policy. "It is vital to ensure that women's voices are heard in efforts related to prevention, peacebuilding and conflict resolution, which shape global security and policy decisions. From water scarcity to climate action, women experts are leading the way. Slovenia has been recognised for its water diplomacy and environmental advocacy and will continue to champion science-based solutions for a sustainable future,” Minister Fajon stated.

A side event marking the 10th International Day of Women and Girls in Science, supported by the Royal Academy of Science International Trust and UN Member States, is taking place today at the UN Headquarters in New York. The event showcases the achievements of Slovenian women on a global scale, positioning Slovenia at the forefront of efforts to achieve gender equality in STEM and women's health. Held under the patronage of the Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, the event is co-organised by the Permanent Missions of Slovenia and Sierra Leone to the United Nations, the Royal Academy of Science International Trust, and the Slovenian associations VTIS, ONA VE and the American Slovenian Club.