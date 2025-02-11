Neligh Teacher Presented with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

News Release

February 11, 2025

Governor Jim Pillen, Education Commissioner Dr. Brian Maher, Milken Educator Awards Vice President Jennifer Fuller join in bestowing “Oscar of Teaching” on Neligh-Oakdale Jr./Sr. High School teacher Dexter Hanzel

Neligh-Oakdale Junior/Senior High School teacher Dexter Hanzel received the surprise of a lifetime this morning when he was presented with the Milken Educator Award for Nebraska at a schoolwide assembly of students, colleagues, dignitaries and media. The prestigious Award includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize the recipient may use however they choose. Hailed as the “Oscar of Teaching,” the Award was created by philanthropist and education visionary Lowell Milken in 1987 to further excellence in education and inspire the next generation of educators. Governor Pillen and State Commissioner of Education Dr. Brian Maher joined Milken Educator Awards Vice President Jennifer Fuller in recognizing Hanzel – the first Milken Educator in the district’s history.

“Today we celebrate Dexter Hanzel for his immense commitment to excellence in education and ability to create powerful, creative learning opportunities for students,” said Fuller, who is a 2017 Texas Milken Educator herself. “Congratulations, Dexter! Your leadership and positive influence are changing the lives of your students, supporting your colleagues, strengthening your community and elevating education in Nebraska.”

Hanzel, Nebraska’s 49th Milken honoree, was honored as part of the Milken Family Foundation’s 2024-25 Milken Educator Awards season. The tour will honor up to 45 pioneering professionals coast to coast, marking the 3,000th Milken Educator in the Awards’ ranks and celebrating a history of changing lives in communities across America. Since the presentation of the first Awards in 1987, more than $75 million in individual cash prizes and over $145 million have been invested in the Milken Educator Award national network overall, empowering recipients to “Celebrate, Elevate, and Activate” the K-12 profession and encouraging young, capable people to consider a career in education.

“Dexter’s commitment to his school and to his students is evident in all of the extra things he chooses to do above and beyond his normal duties as a teacher,” said Commissioner Maher. “We are thrilled to see him recognized with this award and so happy that his story will be shared as an example of the excellent educators we have in Nebraska.”

More about Dexter Hanzel

Empowering Students and Community: In the small town of Neligh, Nebraska, Dexter Hanzel’s outstanding dedication to his students, colleagues, and community plays a significant role in the academic, professional, and personal growth of those around him. A math and science teacher at Neligh-Oakdale Jr./Sr. High School, Hanzel engages students in eighth through 12th grades well beyond note-taking and memorization: His classroom is a hub of exciting hands-on activities and experiments, collaborative group projects, and community-connected, real-life learning. Hanzel’s students partnered with the Neligh Economic Development Council to create a promotional video and presentation for the City of Neligh, complete with voiceovers and footage from drones, which Hanzel taught them how to operate. Other projects include calculating the slope of the school’s steps; building bridges, ramps, and towers; and designing containers to protect fragile eggs from an elevated drop.

Leading with Impact: As part of his role on the district’s multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) team, he presented at an MTSS Summit in Kearney. Also within the district, Hanzel serves on the classification of instructional programs (CIP) committee, mentors new staff, and is an instrumental leader in updating and adopting new districtwide math curriculum. At the school level, Hanzel participates on the student success team, where he collaborates with colleagues on intervention strategies for students, harnessing his experiences from serving on the SAT/SCIP (School Community Intervention and Prevention) team. He previously headed a math readiness program in partnership with Northeast Community College and is currently working with the district on securing a STEM/robotics club.

Building a Stronger Future: A service-oriented leader, Hanzel helps the community wherever he can. He is the school’s head boys golf coach, assistant football coach, and oversees a weights program during the summer. Before and after school he offers additional academic help to students, and has supported summer custodial staff. Always modeling “The Warrior Way” for students, Hanzel serves as a positive adult role model and a valued mentor within the school’s Teammates Mentoring Program.

Education: Hanzel earned his Bachelor of Science in math education from Wayne State College in 2016.

The Milken Educator Award Reaps Lifelong Benefits

The $25,000 cash Award is unrestricted. Recipients have used the money in diverse ways. Some recipients have spent the funds on their children’s or their own continuing education, financing dream field trips, establishing scholarships, and even adopting children.

Honorees receive powerful mentorship opportunities for expanded leadership roles that strengthen education practice and policy. Milken Friends Forever (MFF) pairs a new recipient with a veteran Milken Educator mentor; the Expanding MFF Resource and Explorer Program fosters individual veteran Milken Educator partnerships around specific topic areas; and Activating Milken Educators promotes group collaboration in and across states to bring solutions to pressing educational needs.

The honorees attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles in April 2025, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders about how to broaden their impact on K-12 education.

Veteran Milken Educators demonstrate a wide range of leadership roles at state, national and international levels.

Visit MilkenEducatorAwards.org or call the Milken Family Foundation at (310) 570-4772 for more information.

