BIMC & BARTV: A Year in Review and Looking Ahead to 2025

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Year of the Dragon comes to a close and the Year of the Snake begins, BIMC (Boston International Media Consulting) and BARTV (Boston Chinese Radio & Television) take this moment to reflect on their achievements over the past year and express gratitude to their community. The past year has been filled with challenges and opportunities, and through continuous innovation and collaboration, BIMC & BARTV have strengthened their role in media, community engagement, and cultural promotion.BIMC & BARTV now manage 10 independent public accounts, including Boston First News, Boston Chinese Network, North America Student Circle, Boston First Chinese Channel, North America Chinese World, Boston International Media, BARTV, Eat Boston, USA Roast, and TechTank. Additionally, they operate 12 partner accounts in collaboration with organizations such as Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, Civic Education Alliance, United Chinese Americans (UCA), UCA Community Foundation, New England Chinese American Alliance, APAPA Boston, and Vinci STEAM Educations.In 2024, Boston First News published 901 articles while Boston Chinese Network published 900 articles, keeping the Chinese community well-informed. BARTV’s video content grew significantly, with 210 original videos published, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s New Year’s greeting, which garnered 426,000 views and 21,000 interactions including likes, shares, and comments. Other popular videos consistently surpassed 20,000 views.On YouTube, BARTV uploaded 363 videos, accumulating 479,081 views and 4,891.8 hours of total watch time, with 18,200 likes and 23,800 new subscribers. Live streaming also expanded, with 16 major broadcasts throughout the year, attracting 14,000 total viewers. The most popular live event, the 2024 North America Virtual New Year’s Gala, reached 5,200 live viewers.BARTV-1 Boston News delivered 290 news updates, including 251 in Chinese and 39 in English, covering local and international events. BARTV Special Reports provided in-depth coverage of 39 significant events, including Boston’s First Night 2024 New Year Celebration, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2024 State of the City Address, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s State of the Commonwealth Address, Boston’s First Official Lunar New Year Gala, Everett’s First Lunar New Year Celebration, President Joe Biden’s Visit to Boston for a Campaign Fundraiser, First Lady Jill Biden’s Visit to Massachusetts, Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival 2024, the 128th Boston Marathon, the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s 45th Annual Conference, the Boston Asian Youth Art Carnival, the Massachusetts Governor’s AANHPI Heritage Month Celebration, the 15th Harvard China Education Forum, Earth Day Special Coverage “Global Battle Against Plastic,” and the 2024 New England Chinese American Alliance Annual Meeting. The report on President Joe Biden’s campaign visit to Boston reached 2,300 views, making it one of the most engaging political reports of the year.Throughout the year, BARTV conducted 10 in-depth interviews with distinguished figures, including Dr. Xiafen Chen, Scientist; Joe Wong, Renowned Chinese-American Comedian; Zhu Yibing, Acclaimed Cellist; Liu Le, Gold Medalist of the Chinese Golden Bell Award; Professor Wang Ge, Mezzo-Soprano Singer; Zong Yi, Founder of Fenny Technology; Wang Gangliu, Chair of the Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Committee; Dr. Arthur Jaffe, Theoretical Physicist; Jiao Dequan, Chairman of the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center; and Zhang Hong, Board Member of the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center.In 2024, BIMC & BARTV organized and co-hosted 15 major events, engaging thousands of community members and expanding the impact of cultural and political initiatives. Key events included BARTV 2024 North America Virtual Spring Festival Gala on January 1, a star-studded virtual event that attracted nearly 50,000 online viewers; Joe Wong’s “This Asian Hates Asian Hate” Stand-up Comedy at Harvard on January 27, a thought-provoking performance on Asian-American identity; Boston’s First Official Lunar New Year Gala on February 10, featuring 200 performers, 30 sponsors, and 100 volunteers; Everett Lunar New Year Celebration on February 16, a city-sponsored event with lion dances, traditional music, fashion shows, and free food; Boston-Hangzhou Sister City Day & Urban Forum on May 1, commemorating the long-standing relationship between Boston and Hangzhou; 2024 AANHPI Festival on May 4, a large-scale event with over 80 Asian-American organizations and public figures such as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey; Boston Asian International Music Festival in June, a multi-town music event; 2024 UCA National Conference & Youth Summit in Washington DC from June 27-30, a major gathering focused on civil rights and Asian-American political engagement; Boston International Fashion Show on July 20; Boston Asian Youth Art Carnival on July 27; Flying Wings International Musician Competition Finals on August 14; the 2nd International Chinese-Language IP Film Festival on September 21; Joe Wong’s “Out of Place” Stand-up Show at Yale on April 7 and at Northeastern University on September 22, exploring immigrant experiences and cultural identity through humor.BIMC & BARTV actively reported on 82 political events in 2024, emphasizing civic participation and representation. Coverage included Joe Biden & Yo-Yo Ma’s Boston Fundraiser, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s Earth Day Celebration, AANHPI Leaders’ Roundtable Fundraiser, Brooklyn’s First Chinese-American City Council Member Inauguration, Massachusetts State Senator Lydia Edwards’ Re-election Fundraiser, and Congressman Ted Lieu’s California Fundraiser. BIMC & BARTV also extensively covered six Chinese-American political candidates, further supporting Asian-American representation in US politics.The past year also saw BIMC & BARTV receive multiple recognitions and awards from government and community organizations, further solidifying their influence in media and public affairs. As they step into the new year, BIMC & BARTV remain committed to expanding their impact in media, cultural events, and civic engagement, looking forward to another year of innovation, growth, and stronger community connections.

