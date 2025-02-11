Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Opening in Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position. ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN 1 Fiscal Unit TBI Headquarters, Nashville 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for entry of Accounts Payables into the State of TN Accounting System, Edison. Audits and reviews vendor invoices, along with TBI’s purchase orders and employee confirmations to ensure all documentation matches and are complete. Reviews purchase orders and ensures that older and completed purchase orders are closed out on a consistent basis. Assists with sorting and filing documentation regarding payments.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of full-time clerical accounting or auditing work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time clerical accounting or auditing experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis. Substitution of Education for Experience: Accounting coursework from an accredited college or technical institute may substitute for the required experience under one of the following conditions: 4.5 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a one-year substitution, 9 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two-year substitution; 12 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two and a half year substitution; 15 quarter hours in accounting and bookkeeping is equivalent to a three-year substitution.

Monthly Salary: $3,197 – $4,804

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on job opening 65513. This position will be posted on February 11– February 17, 2025 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.