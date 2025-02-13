PROJECT CURE CRC IGNITES INNOVATION IN 2025 WITH $10.5 MILLION IN RESEARCH, K-SPY DEBUT & RENEWED RFP

Project Cure CRC Awards $10.5 Million in Research

The Initiative by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Continues to Break Boundaries in Care

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the nation, yet it is grossly underfunded, causing a tremendous gap in the development of new treatments and therapies.” — Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) is making bold strides in its mission to put an end to the disease. Its Project Cure CRC research initiative awarded new grants, convened top scientists to spark breakthrough advancements at its Cure CRC Summit, and unveiled K-SPY, a groundbreaking multi-center platform trial for high-risk colorectal cancer cases. Since its launch, Project Cure CRC has received 275 proposals, of which 22 have been approved totaling $10.5 million in awards. The latest awards reflect $2.8 million of the overall funding for urgently needed innovations. With significantly more funds available, the Alliance issues a renewed Project Cure CRC Request for Proposals from researchers with cutting-edge colorectal cancer studies.“Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the nation, yet it is grossly underfunded, causing a tremendous gap in the development of new treatments and therapies,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Project Cure CRC is committed to filling that gap and improving outcomes for the millions of people affected by this disease.”New Research Grants from Project Cure CRCRecipients of the most recent Project Cure CRC grants include investigators from across the nation focusing on various topics in colorectal cancer:- Angelique Whitehurst, Ph.D., The University of Texas Southwestern - TSSK6 is a Precision Target in CRC ($200,000)- Melissa Fishel, Ph.D., Indiana University - Ref-1 Redox Signaling as a Target in CRC ($200,000)- Wenhan Zhu, Ph.D., Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Carcinogenic Microbe Rewires Colonocyte Metabolism to Drive CRC Development ($200,000)- Hyunyoung Jeong, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Purdue University - Tryptophanase in Fusobacterium Nucleatum-Mediated CRC Progression and Therapy Resistance ($200,000)- Boyi Gan, Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center - Targeting Ferroptosis as a Vulnerability in BRCA1-deficient CRC ($1.1 million)- Binfeng Lu, Ph.D., Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation - Define the Tumor Microenvironment in mCRC with Peritoneal Metastasis and Evaluating Innovative Immunotherapy Strategies for its Treatment ($200,000)- Nilofer Azad, M.D., Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at John Hopkins - KRAS-vaccination with Next-Gen Immune Checkpoint Inhibition in First -line Maintenance, MSS mCRC ($290,000)- Christopher Lengner, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania - Targeting Tumor Stroma in CRC to Overcome Resistance to Immunotherapy ($210,000)- Khosrow Rezvani, Ph.D., University of South Dakota, Nanoparticle-Based Targeted Delivery and Release of Veratridine: A Novel Strategy for Suppressing mTORC2 Signaling Pathway and Mitochondrial Metabolism in CRC ($200,000)Alliance Debuts K-SPY at Cure CRC SummitLast December, the Alliance brought together 150 leading experts in colorectal cancer research at its second annual international Cure CRC Summit. The meeting sparked innovation, promoted collaboration, and introduced cutting-edge strategies to advance research and enhance patient care. During the summit, the Alliance and CRC leaders strategized and planned the launch of K-SPY, an adaptive clinical trial platform aimed at transforming colorectal cancer care through personalized treatments, faster access to therapies, and improved outcomes. K-SPY tests multiple therapies simultaneously, using real time data and a statistical approach to refine treatments dynamically. The platform aims to increase the five-year survival rate of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) from 13% to 35%, a primary goal of the Alliance.Renewed Request for Proposals:Based on input from the Cure CRC Summit, the Alliance renewed the Project Cure CRC Request for Proposals. Researchers are encouraged to submit novel innovative ideas for CRC research with curative intent and special attention given to immunotherapy-based studies and research focused on BRCA1, BRAF, TP53, TME, and associated pathway genes.The Alliance, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, invites the public, corporations, foundations, and philanthropic individuals to join our mission by contributing to Project Cure CRC. For more information on Project Cure CRC, to donate, or to submit a research proposal, please visit colorectalcancer.org/research About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND , magnifies support through BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

