Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Adopts NextGen Bar Exam Starting In 2028
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court has announced that starting with the July 2028 administration of the Hawaiʻi bar examination, it will adopt the NextGen Bar Exam developed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners. The order can be accessed here.
Questions may be directed to Staff Attorney/Chief Clerk Elizabeth Zack at 808-539-4919.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
