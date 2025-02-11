Matt West named Workers’ Compensation Division administrator

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services has appointed Matt West as administrator of the Workers’ Compensation Division, effective immediately.

West has been interim administrator since January 2024 and served as the division’s deputy administrator for two years before that. West has more than 19 years of experience in the workers’ compensation industry with 18 of those years at the Workers’ Compensation Division.

The Workers’ Compensation Division (WCD) administers and regulates workers’ compensation laws and rules in Oregon.

“From the time he started at WCD helping injured workers return to work, Matt has supported workers and employers in Oregon,” said Andrew Stolfi, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services. WCD is a division of DCBS. “Matt’s leadership going forward will continue to support all participants in the workers’ compensation system.”

West began with the Workers’ Compensation Division in 2003 as a benefit consultant. He later served in supervisory roles as employment services manager (March 2018 to December 2020), interim operations manager (January 2020 to October 2020), and resolution manager (December 2020 to January 2022) before coming deputy administrator in January 2022.

“I am honored to be selected to serve as the administrator of the Workers’ Compensation Division,” West said. “This is an incredible opportunity to continue to serve and support both workers and employers in Oregon. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team at WCD and external stakeholders to build on the progress we’ve made over the past year and drive positive change to keep Oregon among the top workers’ compensation systems in the nation.”

West also serves on several boards related to workers’ compensation and workplace safety. He is on the board of directors of the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions; serves as the vice president of the Western Association of Workers’ Compensation Boards; and is on the Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences Advisory Board.

West as a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science and Sociology from Portland State University.

###

Contact information

Mark Peterson, communications director

971-283-5405

Mark.Peterson@dcbs.oregon.gov