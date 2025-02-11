Former Social Security Administrator Martin O’Malley to Deliver Keynote at ACRD 2025 Conference

CHICAGO, IL – Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) announced today that former Social Security Administrator Martin O’Malley will present the keynote address at ACRD’s annual conference, held April 15th and 16th in Chicago.

A lifelong advocate for stronger, more accessible government services, O’Malley has played a pivotal role in shaping disability rights, Social Security policy, and public service throughout his career. His leadership as Governor of Maryland (2007–2015), Mayor of Baltimore (1999–2007), and Commissioner of the Social Security Administration (2023–2024) has shaped critical national conversations on advocacy, public service, and systemic improvements that impact millions.

“Governor O’Malley has been instrumental in strengthening Social Security and improving services for people with disabilities,” said Rachel Buck, Executive Director of ACRD. “He understands the challenges faced by both beneficiaries and the professionals who serve them. His leadership and partnership with advocates have been invaluable, and we are honored to welcome him to this year’s conference.”

In appreciation of his efforts to improve Social Security services and his engagement with disability representatives and advocates, ACRD will present a special recognition to Governor O’Malley during the conference.

O’Malley’s keynote address is scheduled for April 15 at 4:45 PM, offering attendees a rare opportunity to hear directly from a leader who has shaped national policy and continues to drive meaningful conversations on disability advocacy.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the work of ACRD members brings real and lasting benefits to individuals seeking Social Security support,” said O’Malley. “I look forward to joining this year’s conference and discussing the shared goal of improving the system for beneficiaries and their advocates.”

The ACRD 2025 Conference will take place at the Chicago Sofitel Hotel. It will bring together leading professionals in disability representation for two days of expert-led sessions, networking, and in-depth discussions on the future of Social Security advocacy.

In addition to Governor O’Malley’s keynote, the conference will feature a dynamic lineup of influential voices, thought leaders, and industry experts who are shaping the future of disability advocacy. Additional high-profile speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration is open exclusively to ACRD members, space is limited, and demand is high. More details, including registration information, can be found at www.acrd.org/2025conference.

Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) is dedicated to empowering and educating disability representatives by providing comprehensive training, leadership development, technology insights, and networking opportunities.

For more information about ACRD, visit www.acrd.org.

Contact:

Rachel Buck

ACRD Executive Director

rachelb@acrd.org

