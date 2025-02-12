The Law Offices of Daniel Kim Announces 2024 Scholarship Winner

We are delighted to announce Aleena Palumbo as the recipient of The Law Offices of Daniel Kim's 2024 Scholarship.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Daniel Kim is proud to announce that Aleena Palumbo has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Law Offices of Daniel Kim Scholarship . This annual scholarship is awarded to one student who exemplifies resilience, dedication, and a commitment to personal and academic excellence.Aleena Palumbo, a native of Folsom, California, is an accomplished dancer and student. She is currently pursuing her studies at Utah State University and plans to enroll in the Doctor of Audiology program at her alma mater, California State University, Sacramento, this fall.In February 2024, Aleena survived a serious car accident caused by a reckless driver running a red light at 55 mph. During her recovery, an Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) was discovered in her brain, necessitating Gamma Knife Radiation Surgery. Despite these challenges, Aleena demonstrated remarkable resilience and a renewed commitment to her passions and education.About The Law Offices of Daniel KimThe Law Offices of Daniel Kim is an award-winning personal injury law firm recognized for its legal excellence by respected organizations, such as Martindale-Hubbell, the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys, and the Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyers Association.Operating in major cities across California, this firm has more than doubled its size since 2020. The California law firm has recovered over $300 million in settlements and verdicts for injured victims.As a premier car accident lawyer in Orange County , Daniel and his legal team specialize in auto accident cases, including car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle, and rideshare accidents. Visit The Law Offices of Daniel Kim or call (800) 719-9779 to learn more about us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.