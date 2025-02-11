MAINE, February 11 - Back to current news.

Maine Agriculture Policy Day at the Legislature Cultivates Tomorrow's Leaders

February 11, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) and the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in collaboration with statewide agriculture organizations today announced the Maine Agriculture Policy Day at the Legislature, taking place on March 18, 2025.

This event offers selected students an inside look at state government, providing a firsthand look at agricultural policymaking. Participants will tour the Maine State House, meet with legislators and industry stakeholders, and participate in the Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (ACF) Joint Standing Committee session. In addition, students will engage in virtual pre- and post-sessions, equipping them with the knowledge needed to advocate for agricultural policies affecting Maine's farming communities.

The event is scheduled alongside National Agriculture Day and Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature, a time dedicated to celebrating the hardworking farmers, producers, and agricultural leaders who sustain Maine's economy and rural heritage. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hall of Flags at the State Capitol will showcase Maines agricultural industry, featuring exhibits, discussions, and networking opportunities.

Application Details

Students interested in participating must apply by February 21, 2025. The program is open to a limited number of students passionate about agriculture and policy engagement.

Key Dates

March 7 - Virtual Pre-session (3:00 - 4:30 PM)

March 18 Agriculture Policy Day at the Legislature (8:30 AM to 3:00 PM)

March 28 Virtual Post-session Debrief (3:00 to 4:30 PM)

How to Apply

Applicants should be prepared to share their agricultural background and interest in agricultural policy. The application includes:

Name

Email

Town of Residence

A brief description of experience in agriculture, including any affiliations (e.g., 4-H, FFA, Cultivating Community)

A statement on why they are interested in Agriculture Policy Day at the Legislature

This initiative is an excellent opportunity for Maines future agricultural leaders to gain valuable insights, connect with decision-makers, and help shape the future of agriculture in our state. Apply today!

In 2025, Maine is celebrating the Year of Youth in Agriculture, an initiative dedicated to inspiring and supporting the next generation of farmers, foresters, and agricultural leaders. This statewide effort will highlight the contributions of young people in shaping the future of Maines food systems, natural resource management, and rural economy. The initiative aims to ensure a strong and resilient agricultural future by fostering connections between young people, industry professionals, and communities. Read More

